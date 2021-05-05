Three Lynx score personal bests; TJ’s Doss earns first individual win

Just a couple days before Thursday’s big city meet, the Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson girls golf teams had a nine hole meet at Dodge Riverside Golf Course.

Three Lynx golfers had personal best scores in this meet according to coach Jason Smith which he says is exciting to him and the girls, especially right before the city meet.

“We only had half of our girls today, because the other half played the day before against St. Albert and I want everyone to get experience,” he said. “Everyone has been improving and really, that’s our main goal for the city meet. Of course we want to win. But the main thing for us is to keep getting better scores each time we go out and play.

“We’re all looking real forward to it. Pretty much all of our golfers are beginners after not having a season last season.”

Senior Trinity Garcia, senior Jaiden Larsen, and freshman Claire Schoening were the three who scored personal bests for A.L. Larsen had the leading score of 66. Garcia shot a 69 and Schoening shot an 82.