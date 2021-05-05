Three Lynx score personal bests; TJ’s Doss earns first individual win

Just a couple days before Thursday’s big city meet, the Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson girls golf teams had a nine hole meet at Dodge Riverside Golf Course.
Three Lynx golfers had personal best scores in this meet according to coach Jason Smith which he says is exciting to him and the girls, especially right before the city meet.
“We only had half of our girls today, because the other half played the day before against St. Albert and I want everyone to get experience,” he said. “Everyone has been improving and really, that’s our main goal for the city meet. Of course we want to win. But the main thing for us is to keep getting better scores each time we go out and play.
“We’re all looking real forward to it. Pretty much all of our golfers are beginners after not having a season last season.”
Senior Trinity Garcia, senior Jaiden Larsen, and freshman Claire Schoening were the three who scored personal bests for A.L. Larsen had the leading score of 66. Garcia shot a 69 and Schoening shot an 82.
Yellow Jacket junior Chrisha Doss had the meet’s best individual score of 54. After finishing within the top three multiple times this season, Doss was thrilled to finally earn her first individual win this season especially after starting a bit rough on her first few holes.
“It started off pretty rough, but I ended the round really well,” Doss said. “I doubled par on the second hole after doing well on the first hole which kind of of brought my mood down on the next couple holes which led to some bad shots. Once I turned it around my score really showed it.
“I’ve almost gotten used to third because I’ve just always ended up in third place. Which is nice, because I’m still placing, but first feels amazing especially against our hometown rivals, A.L.”
The Yellow Jackets and Lynx will have their next meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday at Fox Run Golf Course for the Council Bluffs city meet.