Titans claim girls golf city crown; Elam medals first

“It was a really nice day and we were all thankful for that. Since I was city champ a couple years ago, I wanted to make sure I came out on top and then stayed on top through the whole day and that’s exactly what happened.”

The St. Albert Saintes also saw four of their girls break into the top 10 individually. Leading the way was junior Lainey Sheffield who individually placed second with a score of 102. Behind her was freshman Ella Klusman in fourth with a 105, freshman Alexis Narmi placed fifth with a score of 107, and last but not least Lily Krohn placed ninth overall with a card of 111.

Sheffield wasn’t liking how things started off for her at the beginning of the day, but as time went along things turned around to give the junior a solid day at the course.

“Things started a little rough, but I turned it around and finished how I wanted,” Sheffield said. “It’s awesome to take home second. Taylor is an amazing golfer and I always try to get her, but I’m still glad with how I shot overall today.

“As a team we’re getting close to where we want to be. We keep improving and I’m super proud of all of us. We just got to keep moving and get ourselves ready for some big meets ahead, I think we’re all shooting really well.”