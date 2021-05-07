Titans claim girls golf city crown; Elam medals first

The Lewis Central girls golf team claimed the city crown in Thursday’s city girls golf tournament at Fox Run Golf Course.
The Titans beat out second-place St. Albert by six strokes to win the city meet with a team score of 419. The Saintes scored a 425, and Abraham Lincoln placed third with a team score of 490. Thomas Jefferson had just three golfers, thus were not eligible for a team score.
Back on April 22, Lewis Central lost to St. Albert by three strokes at Fox Run Golf Course 224-227. Fast forward precisely two weeks, Lewis Central edged the Saintes for the city title.
“We’ve had a little bit of a tradition over the past couple years putting some good teams together and now we have won a couple in a row here,” L.C. co-coach Steve Koester said. “St. Albert really gave us a run for the money. They beat us earlier in a duel here. So it was nice to come back here and get the win here in the city tournament.
“We knew we had a good chance of winning this again this year. We just haven’t been able to put scores together as a team over the last couple weeks. With all the other activities we have going on, we haven’t had so many great practices, but we knew we were able to do this, we just needed to put scores together. Today everything just fell right into place.”
Lewis Central also won the city meet back in 2019.
Helping the Titans defend their title were four medalists in the top 10. Senior Taylor Elam placed first overall as she was the only golfer to score under 100 with an 18 hole score of 87. Elam’s teammate junior Jordan Petersen placed third with a score of 105. In addition, junior Kaitlyn Brandenburg finished eighth individually with a score of 111 and junior Cora Johnson squeaked in at 10th, carding a 116.
Seeing four girls finish within the top 10, two of which in the top three is a very welcome site with districts approaching.
“It was really nice to see especially with Taylor getting the 87,” Koester said. “That really anchored the team that was huge and having three more girls finish in the top 10 made it even better.”
While the Titans defended their team title, Elam defended her individual title from 2019. For two meets in a row Elam has proven herself as queen of the course as she has also been the only one scoring under 100 strokes in the past two meets. After not having the chance to defend her crown last season coming out and taking it again in her senior year means a lot, especially after shooting a new nine-hole low for this season along the way.
“I hit a new nine-hole low for the season so that was also nice,” Elam said. “Not having the season last year and then being able to come out here and get a record on the back nine means a lot.
“It was a really nice day and we were all thankful for that. Since I was city champ a couple years ago, I wanted to make sure I came out on top and then stayed on top through the whole day and that’s exactly what happened.”
The St. Albert Saintes also saw four of their girls break into the top 10 individually. Leading the way was junior Lainey Sheffield who individually placed second with a score of 102. Behind her was freshman Ella Klusman in fourth with a 105, freshman Alexis Narmi placed fifth with a score of 107, and last but not least Lily Krohn placed ninth overall with a card of 111.
Sheffield wasn’t liking how things started off for her at the beginning of the day, but as time went along things turned around to give the junior a solid day at the course.
“Things started a little rough, but I turned it around and finished how I wanted,” Sheffield said. “It’s awesome to take home second. Taylor is an amazing golfer and I always try to get her, but I’m still glad with how I shot overall today.
“As a team we’re getting close to where we want to be. We keep improving and I’m super proud of all of us. We just got to keep moving and get ourselves ready for some big meets ahead, I think we’re all shooting really well.”
The Lynx had Lauren Hansen place sixth overall at 109 as her team placed third for the day. The finish came as a bit of a surprise to Hansen after having some jitters coming into the meet.
“I honestly had no idea I was even close to the top 10,” Hansen said. “It was nerve-wracking honestly. When they said I made the top ten I was really surprised, to be honest. But, it’s a very good feeling, knowing I can play with these other top girls and it really makes you feel great.”
Out of the Yellow Jackets three participants, junior Chrisha Doss found herself in the top 10 before her day was complete. Doss finished seventh overall with a 110 score.
“It really feels amazing,” Doss said. “Freshman year in 2019, I didn’t even come close and I know that a lot of these girls are really good so even seventh feels amazing.
“It’s really showing my improvement. This is my second 18-hole round and I actually did better on the first one, but that’s okay. It still shows improvement and I think I’ll get even better yet. We got districts coming up and then regionals. Hopefully, all of those go well.”
Lewis Central’s next meet will be at 3:30 today in Clarinda at the Clarinda Country Club.
St. Albert’s next meet will be the Hawkeye 10 tournament at 10 a.m. in Atlantic at the Nishna Hills Golf Club on Monday.
The Lynx and Yellow Jackets will have their next meet at 10 a.m. in LeMars at the Willow Creek Golf Course & Banquet Hall on Tuesday.
Top 10 Individuals
1 Taylor Elam (LC) 87
2 Lainey Sheffield (SA) 102
3 Jordan Petersen (LC) 105
4 Ella Klusman (SA) 105
5 Alexis Narmi (SA) 107
6 Lauren Hansen (AL) 109
7 Chrisha Doss (TJ) 110
8 Kaitlyn Brandenburg (LC) 111
9 Lily Krohn (SA) 111
10 Cora Johnson (LC) 116
Team Results
1 Lewis Central 419
2 St. Albert 425
3 Abraham Lincoln 490
4 Thomas Jefferson No Score