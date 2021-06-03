 Skip to main content
Treynor finishes up at state golf meet
Treynor finishes up at state golf meet

The Treynor girls golf team completed a superb season at the greatest place a team could hope to end their season — the state tournament meet in Marshalltown.

The Cardinals finished the tournament ninth as a team with an overall score of 416.

The Cardinals had two girls end the tournament in the top 20 individually. Sophomore Brooklynn Currin finished in a tie for 17th with a score of 178, as she finished day one with a score of 89 and day two with an 87

Junior Maddie Lewis carded in at a tie from 19th with a score of 179 after golfing a 91 on day one and 90 on day two.

Junior Andi Piittmann and sophomore Grace Alff were the third and fourth golfers to add to the Cardinal’s score on day one. Piittmann finished with a 102 and Alff carded a 137.

On day two junior Keely Smith finished as Treynor’s third golfer behind Lewis and Currin. Smith shot a 105 on day two. Piittmann came in as the fourth golfer with a score of 122 on the second day of the competition.

Not included in day one’s score, Grace Abbott scored at 143. Smith withdrew from the competition on day one, thus didn’t record a score. On day two, Abbott finished her day with a 145, and Alff recorded a 154.

The future looks bright for this Treynor team next season and for years to come as the Cardinals roster shows the entire state-qualifying team back for at least one more season.

