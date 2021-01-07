 Skip to main content
Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation, lifts spectator limits for sporting and recreational events
On Thursday, Gov. Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that modifies existing public health measures designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Effective on Friday Jan. 8, spectator limits for sporting and recreational gatherings, including for high school-sponsored events, will be lifted.

The proclamation states the following in section six, point B that, except for collegiate or professional sporting or recreational gatherings, all sporting events and recreational gatherings, including sporting, recreational and other extracurricular gatherings sponsored by a high school, must comply with the following requirements:

 1. Social Distancing: The gathering organizer and all spectators must ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group of spectators.

 2. Masks Required: Although athletes or student participants are not required to wear a mask while participating in a gathering, all other participants and spectators over the age of two shall wear a mask or other face covering for all gatherings.

The proclamation also continues to require that when people are in an indoor public space, and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer, masks are required to be worn.

Other public health measures have been extended until Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

