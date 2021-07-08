Griswold quiets Riverside offense

Riverside softball saw its season come to an end on Wednesday after producing just one run on five hits in a 6-1 loss to Griswold on the road in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A - Region 4 tournament.

The Griswold Tigers scored two runs in each of the second, third and fifth innings to take a 6-0 lead before the Bulldogs scored once in the fifth to make the score 6-1.

Junior Morgan Heiney went 1 for 3, eighth grader Elly Henderson was walked twice, senior Kenna Ford went 1 for 2 with one double and RBI, junior Maddie Heiny went 1 for 3 with a double, senior Ari McGlade went 1 for 3 and sophomore Lili McCready went 1 for 3 with a double.

Henderson and Ford each recorded a stolen base.

Ford pitched all six innings and struck out nine batters.

This was the final game for four Riverside seniors - Ford, Ari McGlade, Katie Messerschmidt and Chiara Rains.

Riverside ended the season with a 17-13 record.

Ford led the team with 40 hits and 17 RBI and was responsible for one of the two home runs this year. Junior Izzy Bluml hit the other.

Griswold (26-1) 022 020 0 -- 6

Riverside 000 010 0 -- 1