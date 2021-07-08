 Skip to main content
Griswold quiets Riverside offense
Griswold quiets Riverside offense

Riverside softball saw its season come to an end on Wednesday after producing just one run on five hits in a 6-1 loss to Griswold on the road in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A - Region 4 tournament. 

The Griswold Tigers scored two runs in each of the second, third and fifth innings to take a 6-0 lead before the Bulldogs scored once in the fifth to make the score 6-1. 

Junior Morgan Heiney went 1 for 3, eighth grader Elly Henderson was walked twice, senior Kenna Ford went 1 for 2 with one double and RBI, junior Maddie Heiny went 1 for 3 with a double, senior Ari McGlade went 1 for 3 and sophomore Lili McCready went 1 for 3 with a double. 

Henderson and Ford each recorded a stolen base. 

Ford pitched all six innings and struck out nine batters. 

This was the final game for four Riverside seniors - Ford, Ari McGlade, Katie Messerschmidt and Chiara Rains. 

Riverside ended the season with a 17-13 record. 

Ford led the team with 40 hits and 17 RBI and was responsible for one of the two home runs this year. Junior Izzy Bluml hit the other. 

Griswold (26-1) 022 020 0 -- 6

Riverside 000 010 0 -- 1

