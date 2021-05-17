Haats shots low score for Lynx

Abraham Lincoln freshman Reegan Haats had one of the best performances of the season for the Lynx girls golf team shooting a 52 over nine holes at a triangular at Sioux City on Monday.

The 52 was the lowest nine-hole score for any A.L. player this season.

“I was very please with Reegan Haats,” head coach Jason Smith said. “She did great. She was only five strokes behind the winner so it was good to see. She got started late in the season is really coming on pretty strong.”

Freshman Sam Richard shot a 68, senior Trinity Garcia scored a 69, freshman Lil Knau totaled a 78 and freshman Claire Schoening carded a 78.

“Claire Schoening has really improved a lot as the season has gone on,” Smith said. “As far as ball striking and distance she’s really showed a lot of improvement. Trinity is a senior but she did not play a lot of varsity until this year. She is great, super-positive attitude. Great for the young girls to be around. Even if she’s not playing her greatest she’s always super positive.”

Smith said this season has been less about trying to win meets and more about getting his young team experience. Out of 11 players only one had significant prior golf experience.