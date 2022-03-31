Hampton’s rise with Reiver athletics leads to hall of fame

From a job that Brenda Hampton initially turned down, to a pinnacle career in expanding and promoting Iowa Western athletics for 14 years, it was a crazy ride for Hampton, leading Reiver athletics.

After more than doubling the amount of offered sports at Iowa Western and changing the whole scope of Reiver athletics, Hampton is rewarded by being inducted into the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame.

“I first found out about a month ago when I got a call from Bob Vecchione (NACDA Executive Director),” Hampton said. “He told me this was his favorite time of year, where he gets to call the inductees. He described it to me and it was pretty amazing. It’s kind of like the pinnacle point of your career and it’s an honor. It’s something your peers vote on, so it’s really an honor to see them recognize your work.”

Back in 2002 Hampton completed her 15th season as the Reiver volleyball coach and was asked by former Iowa Western president Dr. Dan Kinney to become the next athletic director at Iowa Western.

At first, she didn’t know if she wanted to give up coaching, but after consideration and talks with other coaches at that time Hampton came around and decided to accept the position.

“At that point, I had been coaching volleyball for a while and then our old athletic director lost his position,” Hampton said. “Dr. Dan Kinney asked me to take over, and at the time I wasn’t sure if I wanted to give up volleyball, so at first I told him no.

“As time went on, we interviewed about two or three of the candidates for the position and I remember talking with Jim Morris (former men’s basketball coach) after interviewing them thinking, ‘Oh no, we can’t work under those guys.’ So I eventually went back to Dr. Kinney and said I’ll do it, and it turned out to be a great move for me. I enjoyed hiring coaches, finding good leadership, and being a good mentor."

Once accepting the position Kinney and Hampton began the plan that would more than triple the number of sports offered at Iowa Western. In Hampton’s 14 years of leading Reiver athletics, Hampton oversaw the addition of football, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's golf, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's indoor and outdoor track and field, competitive cheerleading and wrestling.

During her 14 years, 19 combined national titles between teams and individual athletes were won along with a world championship in competitive cheerleading.

“I saw that Dr. Kinney had a vision of greatly increasing the enrollment at Iowa Western by utilizing the sports programs, I knew that from the get-go,” Hampton said. “When I first started, we only had five sports and so we began hiring some coaches and we started to add these programs.

“There was a lot of research and networking that went on while adding these programs. We asked around a lot about how other schools were managing it and how others who recently started their programs. It was definitely a busy process. I believe golf and soccer were the first sports we added, then after those settled in we started bringing in track and field, followed by football, then wrestling as we kept working up. It was a lot of research, and hiring coaches kept us busy.

“And even when the sports were officially added it was still kind of hectic because we started with an overall staff of like 10-12 people and by the time I left the athletics staff was over 50 people, involving coaches, assistants, and trainers.”

Hampton decided to call it a career in 2016, but the mark she left on the various athletic programs can still be seen by some coaches she hired remaining here or moving on to bigger programs.

Seeing what Iowa Western has become today, six years after stepping down, Hampton says a job like this and building the athletic department to what it is today was a team effort and project.

“I still follow what goes on there today and it’s great to see so many of these sports still having great success,” Hampton said. “Like the immediate success of football is pretty amazing. They started out doing so well from the very beginning and that program with Scott (Strohmeier) there has just never let up. Marc Rardin has been an awesome coach, and the baseball program has stayed as a powerhouse as well. It’s unbelievable seeing him win three national championships.

“Though I wasn’t there, seeing Alicia win those titles back-to-back was great, and it’s awesome to see her get an opportunity at the NCAA Division-I level. Seeing men’s soccer earn a title, while still being a young program just shows the bar our athletics have been set to now.

“Doing a job like this takes a lot more people than just myself. There’s a lot of people at Iowa western to thank, a lot of athletes, coaches, and Dr. Kinney, people I worked with there all played a big part. It takes a lot of people to have that kind of success. It takes a whole team.”

Hampton will officially be inducted into the hall of fame during the 57th Annual NACDA and Affiliates Convention at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, on Monday, June 27 at 4 p.m.