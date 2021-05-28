Hansen hands returning state qualifier first loss

Abraham Lincoln sophomore pitcher Holly Hansen proved to be an unstoppable force in the circle during the first half of Thursday's home doubleheader against LeMars.
Hansen led the A.L. softball team to a 3-2 win over last year's state qualifier after allowing three hits, two runs -- neither of which were earned -- walking one batter and striking out eight. LeMars won the second game 6-1.
"That’s a LeMars team, the same exact team that went to state last year and beat Sergeant Bluff to go to state," head coach Ryan Koch said. "They were the top two teams in our conference. Any win you can get against an opponent like that is a big deal for our program.
"Holly Hansen was locked in, in the circle. She was amazing in that circle tonight. Kelsi Nelson at catcher was a big compliment to her. Without those two competing like they did tonight, that’s what kept us in the ball game."
The Lynx took a lead in the bottom of the first score one run and stretched the lead to two in the bottom of the fifth.
Abraham Lincoln's victory was in jeopardy in the final inning when LeMars scored two runs.
Junior Jessica Vrenick then stepped up big for the Lynx in the bottom of the seventh, hitting the game-winning walk-off single. Vrenick wasn't the only player the come up big on offense.
"We were thrilled. Once we gave up those two runs in the top of the seventh we could have shut down. This group of kids just goes out and competes. Kelsi Nelson came up with a big, huge hit for us to get on base in the bottom of the seventh. Emma Oneal did a sacrifice bunt and got Kelsi to second base and Jessica Vrenick came in and took care of business and drilled a line drive to score Kelsi that won the game."
Nelson recorded two hits and Vrenick and freshman Tessa Clifton each finished with one.
Another big contributor was Oneal who laid down three sacrifice bunts contributing to the runs scored.
"Emma Oneal who is our number three hitter and a great hitter, probably the best hitter on our team, we actually used her three times to sacrifice bunt tonight in that game one," Koch said. "That just shows you the unselfishness of her as our team captain, team leader.
"You know she wanted to go up there and swing the bat but she did what was best for the team and laid down those huge sacrifice bunts for us to get us in position to score. I have to give a big shoutout to her. It’s not easy to take a bat out of a kid’s hands, especially a girl that can hit like she can."
In the second game, LeMars took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third and never looked back.
The Lynx cut the deficit to two in the third but the Bulldogs responded by scoring one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Nelson recorded both of Abraham Lincoln's hits and finished with the lone RBI.
"I think we kind of settled the first one the way we did and we didn’t get locked in like we should have and that’s on coach here," Koch said. "I have to keep those kids dialed in.
"I’m just very proud of these girls. They’re not young anymore. They proved it tonight that they can play this game and play it the right way and play it competitively. It’s a huge win for our program. It’s a huge win for these kids. What a great night of softball."
LeMars 000 000 2 -- 2
Abraham Lincoln 100 010 1 -- 3
LeMars (3-1) 003 012 0 -- 6
Abraham Lincoln (2-3) 001 000 0 -- 1