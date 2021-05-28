Hansen hands returning state qualifier first loss

"We were thrilled. Once we gave up those two runs in the top of the seventh we could have shut down. This group of kids just goes out and competes. Kelsi Nelson came up with a big, huge hit for us to get on base in the bottom of the seventh. Emma Oneal did a sacrifice bunt and got Kelsi to second base and Jessica Vrenick came in and took care of business and drilled a line drive to score Kelsi that won the game."

Nelson recorded two hits and Vrenick and freshman Tessa Clifton each finished with one.

Another big contributor was Oneal who laid down three sacrifice bunts contributing to the runs scored.

"Emma Oneal who is our number three hitter and a great hitter, probably the best hitter on our team, we actually used her three times to sacrifice bunt tonight in that game one," Koch said. "That just shows you the unselfishness of her as our team captain, team leader.

"You know she wanted to go up there and swing the bat but she did what was best for the team and laid down those huge sacrifice bunts for us to get us in position to score. I have to give a big shoutout to her. It’s not easy to take a bat out of a kid’s hands, especially a girl that can hit like she can."

In the second game, LeMars took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third and never looked back.