Harlan boys and girls basketball drops a pair in Omaha

BOYS

Boys Town (2-6) 70, Harlan Community (5-7) 60

Bradley Curren scored 14 points, Will McLaughlin had 13 points and 13 rebounds, for Harlan, bur Boys Town earned the win 70-60 on Saturday at D.J. Sokol Auditorium in Omaha, Nebraska.

H: Bradley Curren 14, Teagon Kasperbauer 3, Will McLaughlin 13, Aidan Hall 7, Connor Frame 23.

B: TJ Covington 24, Tyler Douglas 6, Nate Miller 11, Ziak Taylor 3, Ge Jok 2, Isaiah Morris 4, Malachi Washington 20.

GIRLS

Wahoo Neumann (5-9) 63, Harlan Community (10-4) 46

After a 7-4 Harlan early, a 16-0 Neumann run ended the first quarter.

Harlan cut lead to 31-21 at half on a 3-pointer from Jocelyn Cheek 3 at the first half horn.

Neumann put the game out of reach with a 14-2 run in the second half.

H: Jocelyn Cheek 6, Claire Schmitz 6, Ashley Hall 2, Raegen Wicks 4, Brecken Van Baale 4, Caitlyn Leinen 11, Macie Leinen 13.

W: Paisley Douglas 6, Bailey Maly 8, Mary Chvatal 1, Lauren Thiele 18, Kali Jurgensmeier 27, Anna Toline 3.