Harlan ends Glenwood baseball season

Glenwood baseball saw its season come to an end on Friday night in the Class 3A substate 8 quarterfinals with a 13-2 loss at home against Harlan.

Harlan took a two-run lead in the top of the first before Glenwood cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the second.

The Cyclones then pulled away scoring two in the third, four in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the in the sixth to take a 13-1 lead.

The Rams managed one run in the bottom of the sixth.

Freshman Kayden Anderson went 1 for 3 at the plate, junior Austin patton hit a single, freshman Trent Patton finished 1 for 3, sophomore Jason Colpitts went 1 for 2 and junior Nolan Little went 1 for 2 with an RBI.

Anderson also pitched four innings and struck out eight batters.

The Rmas finished the season with a 14-15 record.

This was the final game for three Glenwood seniors - Peyton Maxwell, Noah Kolle and Chase Rounds.

Harlan (16-15) 202 423 -- 13 12 2

Glenwood (14-15) 010 001 -- 2 5 3