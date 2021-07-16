 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harlan ends Glenwood baseball season
0 comments

Harlan ends Glenwood baseball season

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Glenwood baseball saw its season come to an end on Friday night in the Class 3A substate 8 quarterfinals with a 13-2 loss at home against Harlan. 

Harlan took a two-run lead in the top of the first before Glenwood cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the second. 

The Cyclones then pulled away scoring two in the third, four in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the in the sixth to take a 13-1 lead. 

The Rams managed one run in the bottom of the sixth. 

Freshman Kayden Anderson went 1 for 3 at the plate, junior Austin patton hit a single, freshman Trent Patton finished 1 for 3, sophomore Jason Colpitts went 1 for 2 and junior Nolan Little went 1 for 2 with an RBI. 

Anderson also pitched four innings and struck out eight batters. 

The Rmas finished the season with a 14-15 record. 

This was the final game for three Glenwood seniors - Peyton Maxwell, Noah Kolle and Chase Rounds. 

Harlan (16-15) 202 423 -- 13 12 2

Glenwood (14-15) 010 001 -- 2 5 3

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+13
Falcons fly by Bulldogs
Sports News

Falcons fly by Bulldogs

  • Updated

Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert baseball scored early and often to take command early on in Tuesday’s substate second-round game, beating Riverside 13-2.

+5
Titans roll Jackets
Sports News

Titans roll Jackets

  • Updated

Lewis Central baseball wasted no time getting its offense going in Monday's game against crosstown-rival Thomas Jefferson, leading to a 19-1 v…

+3
Eagles top Trojans
Sports News

Eagles top Trojans

Class 2A No. 9 Underwood softball defeated Tri-Center for the fourth time this season on Friday in Underwood, this time in the regional semifi…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert