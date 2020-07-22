Harlan falls in 3-A substate finals

GRIMES – An eight-run sixth inning helped Dallas Center-Grimes earn a 12-2, six-inning victory Wednesday over Harlan in the Class 3-A Substate 8 finals.
Isaiah Ahrenholtz drove in two runs for the Cyclones in the losing effort.
Harlan closes its season at 15-4 while Dallas Center-Grimes advances to next week’s state tournament in Des Moines.
Harlan (15-4) 200 000 – 2 4 4
Dallas Center-Grimes (17-3) 400 008 – 12 10 1
W: Logan Smith. L: Connor Bruck.
2B: H, Connor Bruck. DCG, Bryce Jermier, Cody Hall, Logan Smith.
