Harlan falls in 3-A substate finals
Harlan falls in 3-A substate finals

Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

GRIMES – An eight-run sixth inning helped Dallas Center-Grimes earn a 12-2, six-inning victory Wednesday over Harlan in the Class 3-A Substate 8 finals.

Isaiah Ahrenholtz drove in two runs for the Cyclones in the losing effort.

Harlan closes its season at 15-4 while Dallas Center-Grimes advances to next week’s state tournament in Des Moines.

Harlan (15-4) 200 000 – 2 4 4

Dallas Center-Grimes (17-3) 400 008 – 12 10 1

W: Logan Smith. L: Connor Bruck.

2B: H, Connor Bruck. DCG, Bryce Jermier, Cody Hall, Logan Smith.

