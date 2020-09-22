Harlan prevails over Lewis Central in Hawk 10 battle

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harlan outlasted Lewis Central 3-1 in a back-and-forth conference showdown on Tuesday.

Junior outside hitter Zophi Hendricks had a game-high 13 kills, and ace and two blocks to lead the Cyclones to their first victory over Lewis Central since 2015 and first at Lewis Central since 2014.

Anna Strohmeier, Madisyn Havermann and Maddie Bergman led Lewis Central offensively with eight, seven and six kills, respectively.

The victory improves Harlan to 11-4 overall and 4-1 in the tough Hawkeye 10, while the Titans fall to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in conference.

“I thought our passing was much better and was probably one of our better passing performance of the year,” Lewis Central head coach Mike Bond said.

Tuesday also marked L.C.’s fifth game in a week. The torrid pace continues as the Titans are scheduled to play six games in six days starting Thursday.

“This is such an unusual year. Harlan’s played twice as many matches as us, so I think that helps a little bit mentally,” Bond said. “I think we’re starting to get into a flow. I definitely see improvement and thought our serving and passing definitely improved tonight, and I thought some of our hitters had a real good performance.”