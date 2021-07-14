Harlan pulls away from TJ baseball

Thomas Jefferson baseball forced Harlan to play the full distance, but couldn’t make enough plays as they fell to the Cyclones 18-6 at home on Wednesday.
Despite Harlan’s 11-1 start within the first three innings, the Yellow Jackets fought back to force the visiting Cyclones to play for the game’s full seven innings after scoring five runs through the fourth and fifth innings.
Though the effort didn’t translate into a win, T.J. coach Tom Giles was still proud of how his Yellow Jackets battled in this game.
“I think we really ran the bases well and picked things up on their pitcher,” Giles said. “It let us take advantage of some things and get some extra bases against their first pitcher. Of course, we had to get hits to have baserunners to start with, and we did a good job and the guys really fought tonight.
“Seeing them keep fighting is what I’m most proud of. When things aren’t going your way, it’s easy to quit and fold on the season. They keep answering the bell every time and keep battling and learning and getting better. We are very young and that’s what is most important to me now is seeing them learn and build on it for next year and the year after and hopefully compete even better.”
Some highlights for the Yellow Jackets included 10 team hits. Sophomore Tyler Huey, who co-led the team with three hits. Senior Jaiden Belt also had three hits for the Yellow Jackets and also accounted for two RBIs.
This game concludes the regular season for the Yellow Jackets. Up next, substrate first-round game at 7p.m. on Friday at Norwalk.
While the season hasn’t gone as anyone hoped, Giles feels like his team is close to playing their best ball, and is eager to see how that stacks up against an always talented Norwalk team.
“The thing is we’re starting to play some of our best ball of the season now,” Giles said. “We know Norwalk has a great pitching staff, it’s not just one guy, they’re deep. We’ll get to practice tomorrow and ramp things up a bit and see how well we can hang with them on Friday.”
Harlan (15-15) 362 004 3 -- 18
Thomas Jefferson (0-33) 010 230 0 -- 6