Harlan pulls away from TJ baseball

Thomas Jefferson baseball forced Harlan to play the full distance, but couldn’t make enough plays as they fell to the Cyclones 18-6 at home on Wednesday.

Despite Harlan’s 11-1 start within the first three innings, the Yellow Jackets fought back to force the visiting Cyclones to play for the game’s full seven innings after scoring five runs through the fourth and fifth innings.

Though the effort didn’t translate into a win, T.J. coach Tom Giles was still proud of how his Yellow Jackets battled in this game.

“I think we really ran the bases well and picked things up on their pitcher,” Giles said. “It let us take advantage of some things and get some extra bases against their first pitcher. Of course, we had to get hits to have baserunners to start with, and we did a good job and the guys really fought tonight.

“Seeing them keep fighting is what I’m most proud of. When things aren’t going your way, it’s easy to quit and fold on the season. They keep answering the bell every time and keep battling and learning and getting better. We are very young and that’s what is most important to me now is seeing them learn and build on it for next year and the year after and hopefully compete even better.”