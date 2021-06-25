Hawkeyes' recruiting race picks up speed

“It’s been a very different year-plus,’’ Ferentz said. “We’re all looking forward to getting back into our normal routine.’’

Things took a step in that direction on June 1 when prospects and programs across the country were allowed to resume in-person contacts.

Iowa entered this weekend with five verbal commitments in its 2022 recruiting class, 10 fewer than the Hawkeyes had collected by mid-June a year ago.

Those relationships, long established during past recruiting cycles, are just being established.

Several of the prospects Iowa will welcome to campus this weekend will be making their first visit. Others are returning after attending camps hosted by the Hawkeyes earlier this month.

Ferentz said Iowa will not change its standards in the way it offers scholarships.

“We may end up with a smaller class than normal, but that’s fine. We can make that up next year,’’ Ferentz said. “The one thing we will not do is do things that that we normally don’t do just to do it.’’

In the few weeks since recruiting has resumed, Ferentz has noticed more movement that normal.