Hayes runs wild as Lynx roll
Prep Football

SIOUX CITY – Have a day, TJ Hayes.

The Abraham Lincoln senior running back was dominant in the Lynx’s 44-7 victory over Sioux City West Thursday at Olsen Stadium.

Hayes exploded for six touchdown runs in the contest in what amounted to A.L.’s most complete performance of the season. His unofficial totals were 15 carries for 343 yards as the Lynx bounced back from their 36-0 loss in Week 3 at Urbandale.

“We love that kid,” A.L. coach John Wolf said. “He’s a hard-working kid, and finally the fruits of his labor paid off tonight. The guys up front helped him, but he also helped himself. He’s a quick cat, and he ran hard. He earned every yard he got tonight.”

Wolfe commended the effort from his whole team Thursday, specifically his defense.

“They played really well,” he said. “In those seven points, we had one missed mistake on a play, and unfortunately that led to a long score.

“We’re close. I think the defense played well, and offensively, things clicked. We’ve just got to clean a few things up with the deep ball and penalties and we’re going to be there.”

A.L. will be back in action Sept. 25, playing host to Sioux City North.

Abraham Lincoln (3-1) 8 14 15 7 – 44

Sioux City North (0-4) 0 7 0 0 – 7

AL scoring plays

AL: TJ Hayes 39 run

AL: Hayes 12 run

AL: Hayes 7 run

AL: Hayes 7 run

AL: Hayes 65 run

AL: Hayes run

