Headed for bigger and better, Shepard and Gundersen co-players of the year

Thomas Jefferson also had five games where they held an opponent to just one goal.

“We knew we could be good as long as we came together and worked together at practice and put it all together in games,” she said about this past season. “It started to come together in the middle of the season and it worked into the end of the season.”

Like Shepard, Gundersen also found herself in a leadership role, despite only having one previous season of high school experience.

She said she enjoyed that responsibility.

“I liked it,” she said. “I liked trying to help my teammates and make them better on the field and helping with them with questions or where they needed to be or just what to do.”

Gundersen also started playing soccer at an early age, remembering playing as young as four or five years old.

She had relatives that had played sparking her interest that would lead her to this point.

“I just kind of got started playing with some friends and from there I just kept playing,” she said.

While she started playing at an early age it wasn’t until middle school that her passion for the game truly started to grow.