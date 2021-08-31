Heartland Christian struggles in road tri

Heartland Christian volleyball struggled to stay consistent in Tuesday's road triangular at Whiting. The Eagles committed multiple errors and lost both matches.

Heartland Christian lost to Cedar Bluff 25-15, 25-19, and Whiting 25-16, 25-21.

"Tonight was a little rough," head coach Heather Heffernan said. "We were really struggling with serving the ball in play. We talked to the girls about serving and passing being really important in these games, and we didn't do that very well."

Grace Heffernan led the Eagles' attack against Cedar Bluff, driving down five of her team's 10 kills. Kayci Brennan tallied a team-high eight assists, Mady Jundt and Grace Heffernan each served two aces, Emma Brown recorded three digs and blocked one shot.

Jundt and Kelsi Fichter each recorded three kills against Whiting to lead Heartland Christian. Brennan and Fichter finished with five assists each, McKenna McCord and Fichter each served three aces, Jundt had two digs and Heffernan blocked one shot.

"I definitely think that we could play right with these teams and beat them," Hannah Heffernan said. "We just gave them lots of points off errors. Our hitting percentage was in the negative, or serving was so low. We just gave them a lot of points."

Heartland's next varsity match is at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 in a triangular at Parkview (NE) and Omaha Christian (NE).