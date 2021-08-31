 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heartland Christian struggles in road tri
0 comments

Heartland Christian struggles in road tri

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Heartland Christian Eagles Logo

Heartland Christian Eagles Logo

Heartland Christian volleyball struggled to stay consistent in Tuesday's road triangular at Whiting. The Eagles committed multiple errors and lost both matches.

Heartland Christian lost to Cedar Bluff 25-15, 25-19, and Whiting 25-16, 25-21.

"Tonight was a little rough," head coach Heather Heffernan said. "We were really struggling with serving the ball in play. We talked to the girls about serving and passing being really important in these games, and we didn't do that very well."

Grace Heffernan led the Eagles' attack against Cedar Bluff, driving down five of her team's 10 kills. Kayci Brennan tallied a team-high eight assists, Mady Jundt and Grace Heffernan each served two aces, Emma Brown recorded three digs and blocked one shot.

Jundt and Kelsi Fichter each recorded three kills against Whiting to lead Heartland Christian. Brennan and Fichter finished with five assists each, McKenna McCord and Fichter each served three aces, Jundt had two digs and Heffernan blocked one shot.

"I definitely think that we could play right with these teams and beat them," Hannah Heffernan said. "We just gave them lots of points off errors. Our hitting percentage was in the negative, or serving was so low. We just gave them a lot of points."

Heartland's next varsity match is at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 in a triangular at Parkview (NE) and Omaha Christian (NE).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amateur

Titans take tough loss in Harlan

  • Updated

Lewis Central football looked to be on its way to avenging a loss to Harlan from last year’s state quarterfinal, leading by 15 midway through …

Tingley scores big in first race
Amateur

Tingley scores big in first race

  • Updated

St. Albert freshman Tyler Tingley started her high school cross country career with a bang on Saturday at the Glenwood Invite, placing fifth w…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert