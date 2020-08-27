Heartland Christian sweeps Parkview Christian for first win of season

Heartland Christian earned its first victory of the season on Thursday with a 3-0 sweep of Parkview Christian (Lincoln, Nebraska).
“The girls came together great tonight,” Heartland Christian head coach Heather Heffernan said. “Our senior captains did a great job leading the girls on the court. Savannah (Horan’s) serves were very good and she led the team aces. Mady (Jundt) and Grace (Heffernan) played well in the front on the net.”
Heartland Christian is back in action on Tuesday when they host a triangular against Whiting and Cedar Bluffs.
Parkview Christian (0-1) 18 11 15
Heartland Christian (1-2) 25 25 25
H.C. stat leaders (kills-aces)
Mady Jundt (5-2), Savannah Horan (1-13), Grace Heffernan (3-4), Kelsi Fichter (1-4), Corey Butterbaugh (2-1-12 assists)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!