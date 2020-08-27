 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heartland Christian sweeps Parkview Christian for first win of season
0 comments

Heartland Christian sweeps Parkview Christian for first win of season

Only $5 for 5 months
Volleyball graphic.jpg
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Heartland Christian earned its first victory of the season on Thursday with a 3-0 sweep of Parkview Christian (Lincoln, Nebraska).

“The girls came together great tonight,” Heartland Christian head coach Heather Heffernan said. “Our senior captains did a great job leading the girls on the court. Savannah (Horan’s) serves were very good and she led the team aces. Mady (Jundt) and Grace (Heffernan) played well in the front on the net.”

Heartland Christian is back in action on Tuesday when they host a triangular against Whiting and Cedar Bluffs.

Parkview Christian (0-1) 18 11 15

Heartland Christian (1-2) 25 25 25

H.C. stat leaders (kills-aces)

Mady Jundt (5-2), Savannah Horan (1-13), Grace Heffernan (3-4), Kelsi Fichter (1-4), Corey Butterbaugh (2-1-12 assists)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert