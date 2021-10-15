Heartland competes at conference tournament

The Heartland Christian volleyball team competed at the Frontier Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

The Eagles won a game and lost two before their night was concluded. The win came over Boys Town in four sets (26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22). Mady Jundt led the Eagles with 16 kills in this game and Grace Heffernan was right behind her with 15 kills.

The Eagle's two defeats came from Omaha Christian and Cedar Bluff, both of which were decided in three sets.

“We had lots of playing time tonight with the conference tournament,” Eagles coach Heather Heffernan said. “We started off a little slow but they did a good job winning the Boys Town match, with Mady and Grace playing great at the net and McKenna played well In the back row. We have a very young team and they all did a great job.”

Heartland Christian will now look forward to regional play where they will travel to Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center.