Heartland splits out of state triangual
Heartland splits out of state triangual

Heartland Christian coach Heather Heffernan speaks with her team before the start of the second set on Sept. 24, 2019.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

The Heartland Christian volleyball team went 1-1 in Monday’s triangular tournament at Boys Town in Nebraska. The Eagles lost to Heartland Christian in three sets (25-13, 23-25, 25-17), but bounced backed to defeat Boys Town (12-25, 25-21, 25-19).

“Both teams are in our conference so it was good to be able to play these teams,” Heartland Christian coach Heather Heffernan said. “We usually have a hard time in that gym and coping with the environment, but the girls did really well to stay focused and play strong in this tournament.”

The Eagles lost a tough battle in their first contest of the day to College View two sets to one in a best of three matches. The Eagles lost the first set, but bounced back in set two, before falling 25-17 in set three.

Grace Heffernan led the Eagles with 12 kills and six aces. Mady Jundt notably, had seven kills.

“We struggled a bit with our serve receives here,” Heffernan said. “It’s just some fundamental stuff, and perhaps a few nerves were involved as well. We came into this game missing some girls, so there were some adjustments based on that. College View is a good team, we struggled with a few adjustments there.”

Heartland then played its second game of the day against the tournament host Boys Town where the Eagles overcame a rough first set to win the match in three sets. The Eagles found themselves trailing 12-0 in set one of this match, but from that point onward, Heffernan was pleased with how her girls responded to the adversity.

“It was a good game for us,” Heffernan said. “My girl had a really hard time adjusting to the environment at first. Boys Town had a big crowd there and they were very loud. We were also missing some girls again this match so we just had six players this game, but I was very proud of how they came together and found a way to rally back for the win after a tough start. It was very impressive.”

Jundt led Heartland with nine kills in this match and had six digs. Kayci Brennan contributed another four kills for the Eagles and had nine assists and two aces.

Heartland Christian’s Tuesday game against Omaha Christian Academy was canceled, therefore the Eagle’s next scheduled game is slated on Thursday against Whiting at 6 p.m. at the Iowa West Field House.

