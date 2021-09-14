Heartland splits out of state triangual

The Heartland Christian volleyball team went 1-1 in Monday’s triangular tournament at Boys Town in Nebraska. The Eagles lost to Heartland Christian in three sets (25-13, 23-25, 25-17), but bounced backed to defeat Boys Town (12-25, 25-21, 25-19).

“Both teams are in our conference so it was good to be able to play these teams,” Heartland Christian coach Heather Heffernan said. “We usually have a hard time in that gym and coping with the environment, but the girls did really well to stay focused and play strong in this tournament.”

The Eagles lost a tough battle in their first contest of the day to College View two sets to one in a best of three matches. The Eagles lost the first set, but bounced back in set two, before falling 25-17 in set three.

Grace Heffernan led the Eagles with 12 kills and six aces. Mady Jundt notably, had seven kills.

“We struggled a bit with our serve receives here,” Heffernan said. “It’s just some fundamental stuff, and perhaps a few nerves were involved as well. We came into this game missing some girls, so there were some adjustments based on that. College View is a good team, we struggled with a few adjustments there.”