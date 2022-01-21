Heartland teams fall to Cornerstone

The Heartland Christian basketball teams had a rough evening as both teams lost to Cornerstone Christian on a chilly Friday evening.

The Heartland girls had trouble getting their offense rolling as they only scored eight points for the whole game, shooting just six percent from the court.

Junior Madelyn Jundt and sophomore Vanessa Nava each had three points for the Eagles. Freshman Grace Steinmetz scored two points.

The Heartland Boys and Cornerstone played neck and neck for the first three quarters before Cornerstone outscored the Eagles 20-7 in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Matt Stile led the Eagles with 12 points and junior Colton Brennan added another 11 points.

Girls

Heartland Christian (1-11) 5 0 1 2 -- 8

Cornerstone Christian 11 11 14 7 -- 43

Boys

Heartland Christian (3-8) 7 13 5 7 -- 32

Cornerstone Christian 13 6 6 20 -- 45