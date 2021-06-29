Hetzel gets first career hit in doubleheader sweep

Brady Hetzel became the first eighth grader in Lewis Central baseball program history to record a hit in a varsity game on Monday night when the Titans swept Creston in a road doubleheader.

L.C. won the first game 15-6 and the second 11-0.

The Titans took an early lead in game one scoring three in the top of the first and extending their lead to 10 in the top of the second.

The Panthers cut the deficit to 10-2 in the bottom of the second and trailed by seven after four full innings.

L.C. extended its lead to 12-3 in the top of the fifth and both teams scored three runs in the seventh.

Junior Aron Harington led the Titans on offense in game one. We went 4 for 4 with a single, double and two home runs for six total RBIs. Sophomore Casey Clair also hit a grand slam.

In game two, L.C. took an early lead scoring four in the top of the first and added one in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the seventh.

Hetzel's hit came in game two.

Junior JC Dermody led the Titans with four RBIs in game two. Clair and Harrington had two hits each.