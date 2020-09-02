High School football fix: Previewing Friday's games for Council Bluffs teams

Note: Thomas Jefferson’s game against Omaha South was canceled with Omaha Public Schools canceling their falls sports season.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central
Records: Class 3-A No. 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1-0, 3-A No. 4 Lewis Central 1-0
Last Week: Seargeant Bluff-Luton defeated Sioux City West 49-0; Lewis Central defeated St. Albert 28-3
When, where: Friday at 7 p.m. at Titan Stadium
The Word: One of the best games across the state this week will take place right here in Council Bluffs when Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Lewis Central meet at Titan Stadium.
The Titans earned a dominant 35-7 victory over the Warriors in last year’s season opener. They expect a difficult test this week only seven days after SB-L thrived in a shutout victory over Sioux City West.
“They’re going to be very well coached,” L.C. coach Justin Kammrad said. “Watching them on film, they do all the little things right. They were efficient last Friday. It’s going to come down to true execution. How can we handle them defensively with the different movements that they’ll give us? Defensively, how can we slow them down? They’re going to play hard and physical.”
L.C. is hoping for another strong performance from Jonah Pomrenke, who won the starting quarterback job following a strong performance during the Titans’ preseason scrimmage. He completed 10 of 12 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yard scoring strike to Thomas Fidone.
“What we look for in quarterback play is efficiency, accuracy, composure, playmaking ability, and he gave us a little more in all those categories in our first two scrimmages,” Kammrad said. “It showed up on Friday with his ability to get the ball to the guys accurately and on time and to be able to make some plays with his feet. It felt like he gave us a great opportunity.”
Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines North
Records: Abraham Lincoln 1-0, Des Moines North 0-1
Last Week: A.L. defeated Denison-Schleswig 28-21 in overtime; Des Moines North lost to Des Moines Hoover 40-6
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Des Moines North
The Word: While Lewis Central is hosting one of the most anticipated games this week, Abraham Lincoln won one of the more thrilling games in the state in Week 1.
The Lynx needed overtime to earn a seven-point victory over Denison-Schleswig, and quarterback Lennx Brown had a hand in all four A.L. scores. He scored a 10-yard touchdown to clinch the Lynx’s victory and also added scoring passes of 52 and 10 yards to Greg Chinowth. Early in the game, he added a 53-yard scoring run.
“I think he did a good job,” A.L. coach John Wolfe said. “We’ve still got some read progressions to work on, but for the most part, he did what we expected him to do. He managed the game and kept the kids fighting. He did a great job of leading us back into that ballgame.”
Now, the Lynx hit the road against a Des Moines North team that struggled in a Week 1 loss. Wolfe acknowledged his team has a great opportunity awaiting Friday, but his main message to his team is to focus on execution to get the results they ultimately want.
“What we’ve got to avoid is just walking into this thinking it’s going to be a win,” Wolfe said. “Unfortunately, I think that might’ve been our mindset a little bit last year, and we struggled. We’ve got to come out, execute and get better. Nobody is going to give you a win. We’ve got to go out there and earn it and play to the ability we have.”
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert
Records: Logan-Magnolia 1-0, St. Albert 0-1
Last Week: Lo-Ma defeated Missouri Valley 39-0; St. Albert lost to Lewis Central 28-3
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Al Leber Field
The Word: Every team across the state wants a 1-0 start with flawless execution.
St. Albert didn’t come away with a victory last week, but Coach Jake Driver saw enough positives from the tape to come away encouraged.
“I thought we played really hard, and that’s what we preached to our kids,” Driver said. “We really want to get back to playing the St. Albert way. That was evident. They played with a lot of heart and a lot of passion. That’s the first step you need to have a great season.”
Next for the Falcons comes a familiar opponent in Logan-Magnolia. The Panthers piled up 311 rushing yards in a shutout victory over Missouri Valley in Week 1. Three players – Gavin Maguire (129 yards), Dylan Oviatt (99) and Jacob Fetter (72) – rushed for at least 70 yards for Lo-Ma in the season-opening win.
Driver knows another stiff challenge awaits Friday.
“They really remind me of the old-style Logan teams,” he said. “They get off the ball hard. They run the ball hard, and they play stout defense. They’re kind of a different animal on the offensive side of the ball, and we really have to be on our Ps and Qs defensively to contain that. They’re very physical.”
