A family affair in Glenwood as Rams win home invite; L.C. third, A.L. fourth

The Hughes family shined bright at Glenwood’s home track invitational on Thursday with a trio of sisters, Abby, Emma and Lauren, leading the Rams to a team title.
The three sisters scored a combined 40 points and three other Glenwood athletes added at least 10 of the Rams’ 137 points. Second-place Harlan scored 101.
Lewis Central was third with 100 points, while Abraham Lincoln tied for fourth with 87. Thomas Jefferson was 10th with nine points.
“Overall we knew that one would be a tough meet,” Glenwood head coach Katie Larsen said. “We had some good competition, a lot of people putting things together to qualify for Drake. ... I’m pretty impressed with how everyone stepped up especially our underclassmen. We’ve got quite a few younger girls stepping in for us. The coaching staff was very happy with how we competed and performed.”
Abby Hughes, a junior, won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:08.08, placed third in the 100 hurdles with a 17.55 and anchored the 1600 relay which ran a 4:29.30 for third place.
“She just continues to work at those hurdles,” Larsen said. “She hadn’t hurdled at all in high school, so we kind of got her doing that this year and she’s working really hard to improve her form. and improve her times.”
Emma Hughes, a senior, won the 1500 after running a 4:56.11 and anchored the 3200 relay which placed first with a time of 10:21.59.
Senior Coryl Matheny scored 10.5 in her first meet back from an injury. She placed fourth in the 200 with a 28.15 and fifth in the 100 with a 13.51. She also was the third leg on the 1600 relay.
Freshman Lauren Hughes placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:35.02 and ran on the 3200 and 1600 relays.
Brynlee Arnold placed fourth in both the shot put and discus. She threw 100 feet, 5.25 inches in the discus and 33-9.25 in the shotput.
Carlie Clemmer won the 100 hurdles with a 17.35.
Other scorers for the Rams include Danika Arnold (9.75), Lauren Becker (8), Zoie Carda (7.5), Neyla Nanfito (6.5), Rachel Mullennax (5.25), Karlee Raymond (5.00), Jenna Hopp (4.25), Addison Fichter (3.5), Marissa Ausdemore (3.25), Kennedy Jones (3), Kate Hughes (3), Kayden Kahl (2.25), Julia Nightser (1.25), Lauren Stanislav (1.25), Sara Kolle (1.25), Destiny Yale (1.25).
“When they announced the points with three events to go we were kind of surprised we were in the lead. Not that we didn’t think the girls would step up and do a good job, but we knew that the completion was a little more fierce than some of what we’ve seen,” Larsen said. “I was pleasantly surprised by that, but we know we have a tough team as well. They really tend to step up when they need to.”
Glenwood is in action next at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Lewis Central coed meet.
“I think (winning) kind of shows us that all the work we’re putting in, even when we get up into some tougher competition that we’re able to rise to it,” Larsen said. “It just kind of keeps that momentum propelling forward.”
Lewis Central was led by sophomore Maddie Bergman, who scored 25 points. Senior Atziri Medina scored 20.5.
“I thought we did really well,” Titans head coach Ron Frascht said. “In those meets it’s good to have a taste of how the conference meet could shake down.”
Bergman took the 100-meter dash in 13.03 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 16-10.25.
Medina was first in high jump with a leap of 4-10 was sixth in the 200 at 28.22. Sophomore Gracie Hays was second in the 400 in 1:05.03.
The Titans won both the 400 relay, with a time of 52.96 seconds, and 800 relay, with a time of 1:51.85.
Two Titan throwers medaled in two events. Junior Kierra Schmiedling was second in the shot put with a throw of 35-4 , followed directly by teammate Elise Thramer, a sophomore, at 35-3.5. Thramer was third in the discuss with a toss of 103-2, while Schmiedling was sixth at 97-9.
“It’s really great to watch how the throwers have been developing,” Frascht said.
Frascht said Medina has been consistent for the Titans this year, and he’s hopeful she’ll be able to qualify for the state meet.
“It’s fun with her as a senior. We have a shorthand of language, we can make adjustments quickly, I’ve been coaching her so long,” Frascht said.
Frascht said Bergman had “an awesome night” and is on the cusp of qualifying for Drake.
And Frascht credited Hays, who played in the Titan soccer team’s 4-1 win against Omaha South before running a pair of 400s.
“It’s great to have a kid that wants to help both sports at her school. To me, that’s someone who’s a true Titan,” he said. “All in one night? That was amazing.”
Senior Jillian Shanks led A.L. with 21.25 points, followed by Hanna Schimmer’s 17.
“I thought we performed really well,” Lynx head coach Traci Stoop said, noting a few injuries on Wednesday and Thursday hurt the lineup. “We had some excellent times. Really close to qualifying for Drake in a few events, just missed it by a hair.”
The Drake Relays will be held on April 22 in Des Moines. Because of COVID-19, fewer high school athletes will compete at this year’s meet.
“The competition is way tougher this year. The amount of kids getting into Drake is less. It’s just a bummer,” Stoop said. “But we got pretty close.”
A.L. excelled in the sprints on Thursday, with Shanks winning the 200 in 26.86 seconds. Teammate Ava Watkins, a freshman, was third in 27.93.
“What really stood out to me was how strong we are in sprints,” Stoop said. “We have some really fast girls.”
Shanks (13.10) and Watkins (13.27) were 2-3 in the 100, while A.L. junior Hanna Schimmer was first in the 400 with a time of 1:03.91. Shanks led the Lynx with 21.25 points, while Schimmer scored 17.
“Shanks and Watkins are quite the duo,” Lynx head coach Traci Stoop said. “Shanks has been on a different level this year. She’s a tough competitor, works super, super hard in practice and is a great leader for Ava. It’s fun. I think Ava’s learning a lot from here.”
Stoop added, “Schimmer is a stud for us. She’s doing exceptionally well this year.”
A.L. sophomore Abbie LaSale was second in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:08.08. It was her second time competing in the event.
“She’s just insane. Her form, her speed in between each hurdle,” Stoop said. “She’s on a different level from other girls at this point in their careers.”
Stoop said she’s happy about the progress her team is making and will work with her team to improve distance times as the season rolls on.
“Glenwood is good. L.C. is good. It’s just fun to compete against those teams,” she said. “I know we’ll be seeing them more.”
Thomas Jefferson scored nine points at the meet.
Kaitlynn Calabro scored two points by placing eighth in the 3000 with a time of 13:54.49, Lilly Thompson finished seventh in the discus with a throw of 89-2, Lexi Smith took eighth in the 200 with a 29.37 and Smith, Abby Evers, Brenda Mendoez, Shaeley Bose, Isabella Benavidez and Madeline Tierney all ran on scoring relays.
Results: Glenwood 137, Harlan 101, Lewis Central 100, Carlisle 87, Abraham Lincoln 87, Atlantic 80, Clarinda 51, Creston 47, Logan-Magnolia 39, Thomas Jefferson 9.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this story.