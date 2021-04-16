A family affair in Glenwood as Rams win home invite; L.C. third, A.L. fourth

“I think (winning) kind of shows us that all the work we’re putting in, even when we get up into some tougher competition that we’re able to rise to it,” Larsen said. “It just kind of keeps that momentum propelling forward.”

Lewis Central was led by sophomore Maddie Bergman, who scored 25 points. Senior Atziri Medina scored 20.5.

“I thought we did really well,” Titans head coach Ron Frascht said. “In those meets it’s good to have a taste of how the conference meet could shake down.”

Bergman took the 100-meter dash in 13.03 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 16-10.25.

Medina was first in high jump with a leap of 4-10 was sixth in the 200 at 28.22. Sophomore Gracie Hays was second in the 400 in 1:05.03.

The Titans won both the 400 relay, with a time of 52.96 seconds, and 800 relay, with a time of 1:51.85.

Two Titan throwers medaled in two events. Junior Kierra Schmiedling was second in the shot put with a throw of 35-4 , followed directly by teammate Elise Thramer, a sophomore, at 35-3.5. Thramer was third in the discuss with a toss of 103-2, while Schmiedling was sixth at 97-9.

“It’s really great to watch how the throwers have been developing,” Frascht said.