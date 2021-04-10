Abraham Lincoln boys, girls tennis win against Shenandoah

The Abraham Lincoln girls and boys tennis teams both picked up wins against Shenandoah on Friday.
The girls won 8-1 on the road, while the boys won 7-2 at home.
“I think tonight the girls did an excellent job,” Lynx head coach Bryan Pregon said, noting with the rain there wasn’t much time for practice.
At No. 1 singles, Shenandoah junior Jessica Sun beat A.L. senior Harper Snead 8-4. The Lynx would sweep the rest of the contests, starting at No. 2 singles, where sophomore Jeena Carle beat senior Libby Ehlers 8-1. Junior Savannah Maisel beat Shenandoah senior Cheyenne Gough 8-5; senior Maddie Anderson beat senior Erin Baldwin; sophomore Kylie Hansen beat sophomore Paige Gleason and sophomore Ella Boes beat Emma Olson 9-8 (7-3).
“She dug herself out of a hole,” Pregon said in praising Boes’ win.
At No. 1 doubles, Snead and Maisel beat Sun and Baldwin 9-7. At No. 2, Carle and Anderson beat Ehlers and Gough 8-3 and at No. 3 Hansen and Boes beat Gleason and Olson 8-3.
“All three doubles matches were very good wins for us,” Pregon said. “No. 1. was pretty tight. We edged ‘em out at the end, pulled ahead in the last two games. The other two — our girls played really smart. Things we’ve been working on in practice they were able to implement in the games.”
The Lynx improved to 1-1 on the season. Pregon said, “it was a good night.
“The girls performed really well. Shenandoah always has a good team, they’re well coached. This is a good win for our girls.”
The A.L. boys also had a focus on doubles in practice that paid off.
“One thing we looked at this week, on our rain day, was improving our doubles play. We watched some video, talked about a few things,” Lynx head coach Myron Wilder said. “We saw much better doubles play today. I was happy with all three.”
The Lynx won all three doubles matches.
At No. 1 doubles, seniors Dalton Pregon and Jude Ryan beat senior Reed Finnegan and junior Eli Schuster 8-2. At No. 2, senior Carter James and freshman Chris Wailes beat junior Josh Schuster and freshman Andrew Lawrence 8-4 and at No. 3 sophomore Ty James and senior Braden Mohr beat senior Quentin Slater and sophomore Dylan Gray 8-0.
Pregon beat Finnegan 8-3 in No. 1 singles, James beat Lawrence 9-7 at No. 2 and Wailes beat Eli Schuster 8-1 at No. 3.
Shenandoah’s wins came at No. 3 and 4 singles, with Josh Schuster beating Ryan 8-5 and Slater beating Ty James 9-7.
“Shenandoah earned those two, they’re a good young team,” Wilder said.
At No. 6 singles, Moher beat Gray 8-2.
“Braden had an outstanding match, played really well, played really smart,” Wilder said.
A.L. improved to 4-1 on the season.
The Lynx girls return to action Monday afternoon against Denison.
The A.L. boys will play at home on Friday against Sioux City North and Sioux City West, who are coming to town to take on both the Lynx and T.J.