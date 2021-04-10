Abraham Lincoln boys, girls tennis win against Shenandoah

The Abraham Lincoln girls and boys tennis teams both picked up wins against Shenandoah on Friday.

The girls won 8-1 on the road, while the boys won 7-2 at home.

“I think tonight the girls did an excellent job,” Lynx head coach Bryan Pregon said, noting with the rain there wasn’t much time for practice.

At No. 1 singles, Shenandoah junior Jessica Sun beat A.L. senior Harper Snead 8-4. The Lynx would sweep the rest of the contests, starting at No. 2 singles, where sophomore Jeena Carle beat senior Libby Ehlers 8-1. Junior Savannah Maisel beat Shenandoah senior Cheyenne Gough 8-5; senior Maddie Anderson beat senior Erin Baldwin; sophomore Kylie Hansen beat sophomore Paige Gleason and sophomore Ella Boes beat Emma Olson 9-8 (7-3).

“She dug herself out of a hole,” Pregon said in praising Boes’ win.

At No. 1 doubles, Snead and Maisel beat Sun and Baldwin 9-7. At No. 2, Carle and Anderson beat Ehlers and Gough 8-3 and at No. 3 Hansen and Boes beat Gleason and Olson 8-3.