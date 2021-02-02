 Skip to main content
Abraham Lincoln boys roll past Falcons
Abraham Lincoln boys roll past Falcons

20210113_spo_albasketball_12 (copy)

In this file photo, Abraham Lincoln’s Jamison Gruber drives between Sioux City East’s Dom Drent (20) and Brandt VanDyke, left, during the first quarter on Jan. 12. Gruber scored 14 first-half points in a win at St. Albert on Saturday.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

The Abraham Lincoln boys basketball team got ahead early and rolled from there in an 80-33 win at St. Albert on Saturday.

Noah Sandbothe scored a game-high 21 points for the Lynx, who improved to 12-3 on the season. Jamison Gruber added 14 points, while Josh Dix scored 13.

“Gruber really gave us a big spark to start the game. He was attacking on offense and very disruptive on defense,” Lynx head coach Jason Isaacon said. “Otherwise, it was a great team win and the guys really shared the ball.”

Connor Cerny was the only Falcon in double figures, with 13 points. Carter White scored nine as St. Albert fell to 7-9.

Both teams return to action tonight — with St. Albert at Glenwood at 6 p.m. and A.L. at Sioux City East at 7 p.m.

AL (12-3) 26 22 21 11 — 80

SA (7-9) 9 10 11 3 — 33

AL: Christian Tidiane 9, Lennx Brown 8, Jamison Gruber 14, Josh Dix 13, Eli Lusajo 2, Tim McCarthy 2, Noah Sandbothe 21, Jake Duffey 4, Ben Waugh 7.

SA: Carter White 9, Connor Cerny 13, Isaac Sherrill 3, Derrick Schneckloth 3, Greg Fagan 5.

