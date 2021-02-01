Abraham Lincoln girls, boys bowlers defeat Tri-Center

The Abraham Lincoln boys and girls bowling teams were both victorious against Tri-Center Monday at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

The Lynx girls beat the Trojans 2,208 to 1,781, while the boys won 2,799 to 2,278.

A.L.’s Jennica Soar had the high-series for the girls with 156 and 181 games for a 337 series. And Lynx Bennett Olsen was led the boys with a 267 and 216 for a 483 series.

Tri-Center was led by Abby Schuett’s 257 series, with games of 142 and 115. Grant Way led the team’s boys with a 362 series (216 and 146).

TC girls: Emma Wulff 253, Abby Schuett 257, Becca Thayer 216, Hanna Wulff 229, Karly Frank 204.

AL girls: Alexa Tichota 174, Tatum Mark 256, Gabriella Peterson 253, Abigail Rodriguez 272, McKenna Rethmeier 310, Jennica Soar 337.

TC boys: Grant Way 362, Justin Osbahr 350, Luke Lehan 238, Jaydon Dooley 292, Cole Meyer 277, Matt Stow 292.

AL boys: Liam Reardon 278, Akil Smith 296, Eric McCoy 417, Rocky Rubink 342, Bennett Olsen 483, Carter James 384.

