AHSTW wins close one over St. Albert

AVOCA – Cole Scheffler’s 3 at the buzzer gave AHSTW a wild 63-60 victory over St. Albert on Saturday.

Just moments before Sheffler’s heroics, St. Albert’s Cy Patterson knocked down a pair of pressure free throws with 34 seconds remaining, tying it 60-60.

On AHSTW’s ensuing possession, the Vikings ran the clock down, then tried to make something happen. Stingy defense from the Falcons forced Sheffler into a forced 3, but it fell through and kept a zero in the loss column for AHSTW (8-0).

St. Albert (1-4) senior Sam Rallis scored a game-high 24 points, Cy Patterson finished with 10 .

Scheffler, a 5-foot-8 sophomore finished with 14 points for the Vikings, while Raydden Grobe and Brayden Lund each had 17.

St. Albert (1-4) 34-26—60

AHSTW (8-0) 35-28—63

SA: Sam Rallis 24, Cy Patterson 10, Carter White 9, Greg Fagan 9, Isaac Sherrill 6, Jeff Miller 2.