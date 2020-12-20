AHSTW wins close one over St. Albert

*Editor’s note: Due to an early press deadline on Saturday night, some local content may not appear in today’s edition. Check online at nonpareilonline.com or Tuesday’s edition of The Daily Nonpareil for more.
AVOCA – Cole Scheffler’s 3 at the buzzer gave AHSTW a wild 63-60 victory over St. Albert on Saturday.
Just moments before Sheffler’s heroics, St. Albert’s Cy Patterson knocked down a pair of pressure free throws with 34 seconds remaining, tying it 60-60.
On AHSTW’s ensuing possession, the Vikings ran the clock down, then tried to make something happen. Stingy defense from the Falcons forced Sheffler into a forced 3, but it fell through and kept a zero in the loss column for AHSTW (8-0).
St. Albert (1-4) senior Sam Rallis scored a game-high 24 points, Cy Patterson finished with 10 .
Scheffler, a 5-foot-8 sophomore finished with 14 points for the Vikings, while Raydden Grobe and Brayden Lund each had 17.
St. Albert (1-4) 34-26—60
AHSTW (8-0) 35-28—63
SA: Sam Rallis 24, Cy Patterson 10, Carter White 9, Greg Fagan 9, Isaac Sherrill 6, Jeff Miller 2.
AHSTW: Raydden Grobe 17, Brayden Lund 17, Cole Scheffler 14, Kyle Sternberg 13, Jace Peterson 2.
GIRLS
Sidney 61,
St. Albert 54
Lauren Williams scored a game-high 24 points, but Sidney came away with a 61-54 victory on Saturday.
Chay Ward and Alexis Massey led the way offensively for Sidney with 16 points apiece.
St. Albert (1-6) 15-7-17-15—54
Sidney (5-1) 15-17-15-14—61
SA: Lauren Williams 24, Pearl Reisz 14, Landry Miller 5, Makenna Shepard 4, Lena Rosloniec 4, Allison Narmi 3.
SID: Chay Ward 16, Alexis Massey 16, Avery Dowling 13, Kaden Payne 8, Fallon Sheldon 6, Makenna Laumann 2.
Glenwood 73,
Harlan 46
HARLAN – Emma Hughes made seven of Glenwood’s 14 3-pointers, leading Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood past No 13 Harlan 73-46
Glenwood (6-0) 15-22-16-20 –73
Harlan (4-2) 11-15-11-9 – 46
G: Jenna Hopp 7, Coryl Matheny 8, Emma Hughes 22, Abby Hughes 3, Lauren Becker 3, Madison Camden 18, Elle Scarborough 2, Kamryn Crouch 3, Morgan Stanislav 5, Brynlee Arnold 2.
H: Shelby Sisson 2, Jocelyn Cheek 6, Claire Schmitz 2, Ashley Hall 4, Raegen Wicks 8, Brecken Van Baale 9, Caitlyn Leinen 4, Macie Leinen 8, Julia Schechinger 3.
B oys
Harlan 53,
Glenwood42
Brad Curren scored 13 of his 15 in points in the second half and Harlan went on an 8-0 run to start fourth quarter to make it 37-27. Glenwood got no closer than five after that.
Glenwood (4-1) 8-12-7-15—42
Harlan (3-2) 12-5-12-24—53
G: Caden Johnson 12, Jayme Fritts 5, Brock Sell 9, Tommy Johnson 3, Ryan Blum 13.
H: Bradley Curren 15, Will McLaughlin 9, Aidan Hall 11, Connor Frame 15, Isaiah Ahrenholtz 3.
