April 10 Area Sports Scoreboard
High school boys soccer

Thursday, April 8

Lewis Central 3, Abraham Lincoln 2

Glenwood 4, Thomas Jefferson 0

Friday, April 9

St. Albert 5, Underwood 0

Saturday, April 10

Lewis Central 1, Sioux City East 0

Elkhorn (Neb.) 2, Lewis Central 1

Urbandale 10, Thomas Jefferson 0

Des Moines Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson 0

T.J. Invite at Wickersham Stadium

Abraham Lincoln 2, North Platte (Neb.) 1

High school girls soccer

Tuesday, April 6

Abraham Lincoln 2, Bishop Heelan 1

Thursday, April 8

Lewis Central 10, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Abraham Lincoln 4, Glenwood 1

Friday, April 9

T.J. Invite at Wickersham Stadium

Columbus Scotus (Neb.) 2, Glenwood 0

Underwood 3, St. Albert 2

Lewis Central 6, Columbus Scotus (Neb.) 0

Omaha Skutt 2, Abraham Lincoln 0

Saturday, April 10

T.J. Invite at Wickersham Stadium

Thomas Jefferson 10, South Sioux City 0

Sioux City North 2, St. Albert 1 (Shootout North 3-0)

Thomas Jefferson 3, Carroll Kuemper 0

Lewis Central 2, Spencer 0

Abraham Lincoln vs. Dallas Center-Grimes 2-1 (2 OT)

Tri-Center 4, Sioux City East (OT)

Des Moines East 6, AHSTW 5 (OT)

Treynor 5, Sioux City Heelan 0

South Sioux City 4, AHSTW 1

Underwood 7, Des Moines East 2

Treynor 8, Van Meter 2

Tri-Center 4, Sioux City North 0

Glenwood vs. Southeast Polk, late

High school girls golf

Thursday, April 8

Lewis Central at Clarinda at Clarinda Country Club Golf Course, 3:30 p.m. — moved to April 19

High school boys golf

Thurday, April 8

Clarinda at Lewis Central at Fox Run Golf Course, 3:30 pm. — moved to April 19

High school boys tennis

Friday, April 9

St. Albert 6, Thomas Jefferon 3

Abraham Lincoln 7, Shenandoah 2

High school girls tennis

Thursday, April 8

Thomas Jefferson vs Southwest Valley — moved to May 13

Friday, April 9

Abraham Lincoln 8, Shenandoah 1

Saturday, April 10

St. Albert at Shenandoah Tournament, 11 a.m.

High school boys track

Friday, April 9

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson at Clarinda Invite, late

Tuesday, April 13

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert at Harlan, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert at CB Invite at Wickersham Stadium, 4 p.m.

High school girls track

Thursday, April 8

Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln at Koos Invitational at Harlan — moved to date TBD

Friday, April 9

St. Albert, Glenwood at Red Oak Girls Invite, 4:30 p.m. — moved from Thursday

Women’s college basketball

Tuesday, April 6

Region XI tournament championship

Iowa Western 78, Northeast 60

Saturday, April 10

District Championship Game

Iowa Western 105, Triton College 57

Men’s college basketball

Tuesday, April 6

Region XI Tournament first round

Southwestern 81, Iowa Western, 76

College volleyball

Friday, April 2

NJCAA Midwest A District Semifinal

Iowa Western 3, John A. Logan College 0

Iowa Western 3, Mineral Area 0

Thursday, April 15

NJCAA National Tournament at West Plaines Civic Center in West Plains, Missouri

Iowa Western vs. Wallace State Community College-Hanceville, 3:45 p.m.

College wrestling

Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22

Iowa Western at NJCAA Nationals

College baseball

Saturday, April 10

Marshalltown at Iowa Western, DH at 1 and 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 11

Marshalltown at Iowa Western, DH noon and 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16

Indian Hills at Iowa Western, DH at 1 and 3 p.m.

College softball

Wednesday, April 7

Iowa Western at Southwestern, rained out

Saturday, April 10

Iowa Western at Marshalltown, DH at 1 and 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 11

Iowa Western at Marshalltown, DH at 1 and 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13

Iowa Western at Southwestern, DH at 2 and 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14

Indian Hills at Iowa Western, DH at 2 and 4 p.m.

College football

Saturday, March 27

Snow College 31, Iowa Western 30

Saturday, April 3

Iowa Western 34, Iowa Central 20

Friday, April 9

Iowa Western 54, Ellsworth 0

Saturday, April 17

Iowa Western at Arkansas Baptist in Little Rock, TBA

Saturday, April 24

Iowa Central at Iowa Western at Titan Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Iowa Western at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

Southern Shreveport at Iowa Western at Titan Stadium, TBA

Saturday, May 22

Iowa Western at Ellsworth at Iowa Falls, 2:30 p.m.

