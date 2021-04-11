April 10 Area Sports Scoreboard

High school boys soccer
Thursday, April 8
Lewis Central 3, Abraham Lincoln 2
Glenwood 4, Thomas Jefferson 0
Friday, April 9
St. Albert 5, Underwood 0
Saturday, April 10
Lewis Central 1, Sioux City East 0
Elkhorn (Neb.) 2, Lewis Central 1
Urbandale 10, Thomas Jefferson 0
Des Moines Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson 0
T.J. Invite at Wickersham Stadium
Abraham Lincoln 2, North Platte (Neb.) 1
High school girls soccer
Tuesday, April 6
Abraham Lincoln 2, Bishop Heelan 1
Thursday, April 8
Lewis Central 10, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Abraham Lincoln 4, Glenwood 1
Friday, April 9
T.J. Invite at Wickersham Stadium
Columbus Scotus (Neb.) 2, Glenwood 0
Underwood 3, St. Albert 2
Lewis Central 6, Columbus Scotus (Neb.) 0
Omaha Skutt 2, Abraham Lincoln 0
Saturday, April 10
T.J. Invite at Wickersham Stadium
Thomas Jefferson 10, South Sioux City 0
Sioux City North 2, St. Albert 1 (Shootout North 3-0)
Thomas Jefferson 3, Carroll Kuemper 0
Lewis Central 2, Spencer 0
Abraham Lincoln vs. Dallas Center-Grimes 2-1 (2 OT)
Tri-Center 4, Sioux City East (OT)
Des Moines East 6, AHSTW 5 (OT)
Treynor 5, Sioux City Heelan 0
South Sioux City 4, AHSTW 1
Underwood 7, Des Moines East 2
Treynor 8, Van Meter 2
Tri-Center 4, Sioux City North 0
Glenwood vs. Southeast Polk, late
High school girls golf
Thursday, April 8
Lewis Central at Clarinda at Clarinda Country Club Golf Course, 3:30 p.m. — moved to April 19
High school boys golf
Thurday, April 8
Clarinda at Lewis Central at Fox Run Golf Course, 3:30 pm. — moved to April 19
High school boys tennis
Friday, April 9
St. Albert 6, Thomas Jefferon 3
Abraham Lincoln 7, Shenandoah 2
High school girls tennis
Thursday, April 8
Thomas Jefferson vs Southwest Valley — moved to May 13
Friday, April 9
Abraham Lincoln 8, Shenandoah 1
Saturday, April 10
St. Albert at Shenandoah Tournament, 11 a.m.
High school boys track
Friday, April 9
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson at Clarinda Invite, late
Tuesday, April 13
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert at Harlan, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert at CB Invite at Wickersham Stadium, 4 p.m.
High school girls track
Thursday, April 8
Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln at Koos Invitational at Harlan — moved to date TBD
Friday, April 9
St. Albert, Glenwood at Red Oak Girls Invite, 4:30 p.m. — moved from Thursday
Women’s college basketball
Tuesday, April 6
Region XI tournament championship
Iowa Western 78, Northeast 60
Saturday, April 10
District Championship Game
Iowa Western 105, Triton College 57
Men’s college basketball
Tuesday, April 6
Region XI Tournament first round
Southwestern 81, Iowa Western, 76
College volleyball
Friday, April 2
NJCAA Midwest A District Semifinal
Iowa Western 3, John A. Logan College 0
Iowa Western 3, Mineral Area 0
Thursday, April 15
NJCAA National Tournament at West Plaines Civic Center in West Plains, Missouri
Iowa Western vs. Wallace State Community College-Hanceville, 3:45 p.m.
College wrestling
Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22
Iowa Western at NJCAA Nationals
College baseball
Saturday, April 10
Marshalltown at Iowa Western, DH at 1 and 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 11
Marshalltown at Iowa Western, DH noon and 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 16
Indian Hills at Iowa Western, DH at 1 and 3 p.m.
College softball
Wednesday, April 7
Iowa Western at Southwestern, rained out
Saturday, April 10
Iowa Western at Marshalltown, DH at 1 and 3 p.m.
Sunday, April 11
Iowa Western at Marshalltown, DH at 1 and 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 13
Iowa Western at Southwestern, DH at 2 and 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14
Indian Hills at Iowa Western, DH at 2 and 4 p.m.
College football
Saturday, March 27
Snow College 31, Iowa Western 30
Saturday, April 3
Iowa Western 34, Iowa Central 20
Friday, April 9
Iowa Western 54, Ellsworth 0
Saturday, April 17
Iowa Western at Arkansas Baptist in Little Rock, TBA
Saturday, April 24
Iowa Central at Iowa Western at Titan Stadium, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
Iowa Western at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
Southern Shreveport at Iowa Western at Titan Stadium, TBA