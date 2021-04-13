April 13 Area Scoreboard

High school boys soccer
Monday, April 12
Denison-Schlewsig 3, Thomas Jefferson 1
Van Meter 4, AHSTW 1
Lewis Central 1, Glenwood 0
Tuesday, April 13
St. Albert 4, Treynor 3 (OT)
Creston at Underwood, late
Sioux City North 1, Abraham Lincoln 0
Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, late
High school girls soccer
Monday, April 12
Thomas Jefferson 12, Denison-Schleswig 2
Tuesday, April 13
Burke 1, Lewis Central 0
Abraham Lincoln 2, Sioux City North 0
Sioux City Heelan 1, Thomas Jefferson 0
Treynor 10, West Central Valley 0
Glenwood 10, Dennison-Schlewsig 0
High school boys tennis
Friday, April 9
St. Albert 6, Thomas Jefferon 3
Abraham Lincoln 7, Shenandoah 2
Monday, April 12
St. Albert 9, Audubon 0
Tuesday, April 13
Lewis Central 6, Harlan 3
High school girls tennis
Monday, April 12
Abraham Lincoln 7, Denison-Schleswig 2
Tuesday, April 13
Lewis Central 8, Harlan 1
St. Albert 5, Shenandoah 4
Friday, April 16
Sioux CIty North, Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.
Sioux CIty North, Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 3:30 p.m.
High school girls golf
Tuesday, April 13
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City North, Sioux City West at Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City, 10 a.m.
Harlan at Lewis Central at Fox Run Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, April 19
Lewis Central at Clarinda at Clarinda Country Club Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys golf
Tuesday, April 13
Lewis Central at Harlan at Harlan Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.
Monday, April 19
Clarinda at Lewis Central at Fox Run Golf Course, 3:30 pm.
High school boys track
Tuesday, April 13
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Underwood at Harlan, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert at CB Invite at Wickersham Stadium, 4 p.m.
High school girls track
Friday, April 9
St. Albert, Glenwood at Red Oak Girls Invite, 4:30 p.m. — moved from Thursday
Monday, April 12
Thomas Jefferson at Creston meet, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 13
Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, Treynor, Underwood at Harlan, 4:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Friday, April 2
NJCAA Midwest A District Semifinal
Iowa Western 3, John A. Logan College 0
Iowa Western 3, Mineral Area 0
Thursday, April 15
NJCAA National Tournament at West Plaines Civic Center in West Plains, Missouri
Iowa Western vs. Wallace State Community College-Hanceville, 3:45 p.m.
College wrestling
Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22
Iowa Wetern at NJCAA Nationals
Women’s college basketball
Saturday, April 10
District Championship Game
Iowa Western 105, Triton College 57
Monday, April 19
NJCAA National Tournament at Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock, Texas
No. 16 Western Nebraska vs. No. 17 Iowa Western, 11 a.m.
College baseball
Saturday, April 10
Marshalltown at Iowa Western, DH at 1 and 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 11
Marshalltown at Iowa Western, DH noon and 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 16
Indian Hills at Iowa Western, DH at 1 and 3 p.m.
College softball
Wednesday, April 7
Iowa Western at Southwestern, rained out
Saturday, April 10
Iowa Western at Marshalltown, DH at 1 and 3 p.m.
Sunday, April 11
Iowa Western at Marshalltown, DH at 1 and 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 13
Southwestern 4, Iowa Western 3
Iowa Western 13, Southwestern 4
Wednesday, April 14
Indian Hills at Iowa Western, DH at 2 and 4 p.m.
College football
Saturday, March 27
Snow College 31, Iowa Western 30
Saturday, April 3
Iowa Western 34, Iowa Central 20
Friday, April 9
Iowa Western 54, Ellsworth 0
Saturday, April 17
Iowa Western at Arkansas Baptist in Little Rock, TBA
Saturday, April 24
Iowa Central at Iowa Western at Titan Stadium, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
Iowa Western at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
Southern Shreveport at Iowa Western at Titan Stadium, TBA
Saturday, May 22
Iowa Western at Ellsworth at Iowa Falls, 2:30 p.m.