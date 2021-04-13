 Skip to main content
April 13 Area Scoreboard
April 13 Area Scoreboard

High school boys soccer

Monday, April 12

Denison-Schlewsig 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Van Meter 4, AHSTW 1

Lewis Central 1, Glenwood 0

Tuesday, April 13

St. Albert 4, Treynor 3 (OT)

Creston at Underwood, late

Sioux City North 1, Abraham Lincoln 0

Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, late

High school girls soccer

Monday, April 12

Thomas Jefferson 12, Denison-Schleswig 2

Tuesday, April 13

Burke 1, Lewis Central 0

Abraham Lincoln 2, Sioux City North 0

Sioux City Heelan 1, Thomas Jefferson 0

Treynor 10, West Central Valley 0

Glenwood 10, Dennison-Schlewsig 0

High school boys tennis

Friday, April 9

St. Albert 6, Thomas Jefferon 3

Abraham Lincoln 7, Shenandoah 2

Monday, April 12

St. Albert 9, Audubon 0

Tuesday, April 13

Lewis Central 6, Harlan 3

High school girls tennis

Monday, April 12

Abraham Lincoln 7, Denison-Schleswig 2

Tuesday, April 13

Lewis Central 8, Harlan 1

St. Albert 5, Shenandoah 4

Friday, April 16

Sioux CIty North, Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.

Sioux CIty North, Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls golf

Tuesday, April 13

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City North, Sioux City West at Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City, 10 a.m.

Harlan at Lewis Central at Fox Run Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, April 19

Lewis Central at Clarinda at Clarinda Country Club Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys golf

Tuesday, April 13

Lewis Central at Harlan at Harlan Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.

Monday, April 19

Clarinda at Lewis Central at Fox Run Golf Course, 3:30 pm.

High school boys track

Tuesday, April 13

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Underwood at Harlan, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert at CB Invite at Wickersham Stadium, 4 p.m.

High school girls track

Friday, April 9

St. Albert, Glenwood at Red Oak Girls Invite, 4:30 p.m. — moved from Thursday

Monday, April 12

Thomas Jefferson at Creston meet, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13

Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, Treynor, Underwood at Harlan, 4:30 p.m.

College volleyball

Friday, April 2

NJCAA Midwest A District Semifinal

Iowa Western 3, John A. Logan College 0

Iowa Western 3, Mineral Area 0

Thursday, April 15

NJCAA National Tournament at West Plaines Civic Center in West Plains, Missouri

Iowa Western vs. Wallace State Community College-Hanceville, 3:45 p.m.

College wrestling

Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22

Iowa Wetern at NJCAA Nationals

Women’s college basketball

Saturday, April 10

District Championship Game

Iowa Western 105, Triton College 57

Monday, April 19

NJCAA National Tournament at Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock, Texas

No. 16 Western Nebraska vs. No. 17 Iowa Western, 11 a.m.

College baseball

Saturday, April 10

Marshalltown at Iowa Western, DH at 1 and 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 11

Marshalltown at Iowa Western, DH noon and 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16

Indian Hills at Iowa Western, DH at 1 and 3 p.m.

College softball

Wednesday, April 7

Iowa Western at Southwestern, rained out

Saturday, April 10

Iowa Western at Marshalltown, DH at 1 and 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 11

Iowa Western at Marshalltown, DH at 1 and 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13

Southwestern 4, Iowa Western 3

Iowa Western 13, Southwestern 4

Wednesday, April 14

Indian Hills at Iowa Western, DH at 2 and 4 p.m.

College football

Saturday, March 27

Snow College 31, Iowa Western 30

Saturday, April 3

Iowa Western 34, Iowa Central 20

Friday, April 9

Iowa Western 54, Ellsworth 0

Saturday, April 17

Iowa Western at Arkansas Baptist in Little Rock, TBA

Saturday, April 24

Iowa Central at Iowa Western at Titan Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Iowa Western at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

Southern Shreveport at Iowa Western at Titan Stadium, TBA

Saturday, May 22

Iowa Western at Ellsworth at Iowa Falls, 2:30 p.m.

