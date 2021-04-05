 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area sports scoreboard
0 comments

Area sports scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scoreboard.jpg
Metro Creative Connection

High school boys soccer

Monday, April 5

St. Albert 5, Creston 2

Tuesday, April 6

Abraham Lincoln vs Bishop Heelan, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central vs Harlan, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 8

Abraham Lincoln vs Lewis Central, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

T.J. Invite at Wickersham Stadium

Abraham Lincoln vs. North Platte (Neb.), 10 a.m.

High school girls soccer

Monday, April 5

St. Albert 8, Creston 1

Lewis Central 10, Denison-Schleswig

Tuesday, April 6

Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 8

Lewis Central vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood 6 p.m.

Friday, April 9

T.J. Invite at Wickersham Stadium

St. Albert vs. Underwood, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central vs. Columbus Scotus (Neb.), 6 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln vs. Omaha Skutt 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

T.J. Invite at Wickersham Stadium

Thomas Jefferson vs. South Sioux City (Neb.), 8:30 a.m.

St. Albert vs. Sioux City North, 10 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. Carroll Kuemper, 2:30 p.m.

Lewis Central vs. Spencer, 4 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln vs. Dallas Center-Grimes 5:30 p.m.

High school boys tennis

Monday, March 29

Lewis Central 9, Thomas Jefferson 0

Tuesday, March 30

Abraham Lincoln 9, Harlan 0

Thursday, April 1

Glenwood 9, Thomas Jefferson 0

Clarinda 5, Lewis Central 4

Saturday, April 3

West Des Moines Valley 11, Abraham Lincoln 0

Abraham Lincoln 11, Des Moines East 0

Tuesday, April 6

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 8

Abraham Lincoln vs Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 9

Thomas Jefferson vs St. Albert, 4 p.m.

High school girls tennis

Tuesday, March 30

St. Albert 5, Thomas Jefferson 4

Thursday, April 1

Clarinda 5, Lewis Central 4

Tuesday, April 6

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 8

Thomas Jefferson vs Southwest Valley, 4 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

St. Albert at Shenandoah Tournament, 11 a.m.

High school girls golf

Thursday, April 1

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert at invitational at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 6

Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert, Sidney at Fox Run Golf Course, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 8

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central at Invitational at Green Valley Golf Course, 10 a.m.

High school boys golf

Thursday, April 8

Lewis Central vs Clarinda at Fox Run Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys track

Monday, April 5

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson at Ram Relays at Glenwood High School, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6

St. Albert at Jerome Howe Relays at Treynor Community School, 4 p.m.

Lewis Central at Gary DouBrava Invite at Urbandale, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 9

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson at Clarinda Invite, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls track

Tuesday, April 6

Lewis Central at Gary DouBrava Invitational at Urbandale, 4:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert at Clarinda Invite 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 8

St. Albert at Red Oak Girls Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson, at Lady Cyclone Invite at Harlan High School, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 9

Abraham Lincoln at Clarinda Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Tuesday, April 6

Region XI Tournament first round

Southwestern at Iowa Western, 5 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Tuesday, April 6

Region XI tournament championship

Northeast at Iowa Western, 7 p.m.

College volleyball

Saturday, March 27

Iowa Western 3, Otero 0

Friday, April 2

NJCAA Midwest A District Semifinal

Iowa Western 3, John A. Logan College 0

Iowa Western 3, Mineral Area 0

College wrestling

Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22

Iowa Wetern at NJCAA Nationals

College baseball

Thursday, April 1

Iowa Western 7, Southwestern 1

Iowa Western 16, Southwestern 5

Saturday, April 3

Southeastern 4, Iowa Western 2

Iowa Western 1, Southeastern 0

Sunday, April 4

Iowa Western 6, Southeastern 0

Iowa Western 12, Southeastern 2

College softball

Friday, April 2

Iowa Western 3, Southeastern 2

Southeastern 6, Iowa Western 0

Saturday, April 3

Iowa Western 3, Southeastern 2

Iowa Western 9, Southeastern 3

College football

Saturday, March 27

Snow College 31, Iowa Western 30

Saturday, April 3

Iowa Western 34, Iowa Central 20

Friday, April 9

Ellsworth at Iowa Western at Titan Stadium, 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert