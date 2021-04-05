Area sports scoreboard

High school boys soccer
Monday, April 5
St. Albert 5, Creston 2
Tuesday, April 6
Abraham Lincoln vs Bishop Heelan, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central vs Harlan, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
Abraham Lincoln vs Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
T.J. Invite at Wickersham Stadium
Abraham Lincoln vs. North Platte (Neb.), 10 a.m.
High school girls soccer
Monday, April 5
St. Albert 8, Creston 1
Lewis Central 10, Denison-Schleswig
Tuesday, April 6
Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
Lewis Central vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood 6 p.m.
Friday, April 9
T.J. Invite at Wickersham Stadium
St. Albert vs. Underwood, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central vs. Columbus Scotus (Neb.), 6 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln vs. Omaha Skutt 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
T.J. Invite at Wickersham Stadium
Thomas Jefferson vs. South Sioux City (Neb.), 8:30 a.m.
St. Albert vs. Sioux City North, 10 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Carroll Kuemper, 2:30 p.m.
Lewis Central vs. Spencer, 4 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln vs. Dallas Center-Grimes 5:30 p.m.
High school boys tennis
Monday, March 29
Lewis Central 9, Thomas Jefferson 0
Tuesday, March 30
Abraham Lincoln 9, Harlan 0
Thursday, April 1
Glenwood 9, Thomas Jefferson 0
Clarinda 5, Lewis Central 4
Saturday, April 3
West Des Moines Valley 11, Abraham Lincoln 0
Abraham Lincoln 11, Des Moines East 0
Tuesday, April 6
St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
Abraham Lincoln vs Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 9
Thomas Jefferson vs St. Albert, 4 p.m.
High school girls tennis
Tuesday, March 30
St. Albert 5, Thomas Jefferson 4
Thursday, April 1
Clarinda 5, Lewis Central 4
Tuesday, April 6
St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
Thomas Jefferson vs Southwest Valley, 4 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
St. Albert at Shenandoah Tournament, 11 a.m.
High school girls golf
Thursday, April 1
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert at invitational at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 6
Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert, Sidney at Fox Run Golf Course, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central at Invitational at Green Valley Golf Course, 10 a.m.
High school boys golf
Thursday, April 8
Lewis Central vs Clarinda at Fox Run Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys track
Monday, April 5
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson at Ram Relays at Glenwood High School, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 6
St. Albert at Jerome Howe Relays at Treynor Community School, 4 p.m.
Lewis Central at Gary DouBrava Invite at Urbandale, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 9
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson at Clarinda Invite, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls track
Tuesday, April 6
Lewis Central at Gary DouBrava Invitational at Urbandale, 4:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert at Clarinda Invite 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
St. Albert at Red Oak Girls Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson, at Lady Cyclone Invite at Harlan High School, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 9
Abraham Lincoln at Clarinda Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Tuesday, April 6
Region XI Tournament first round
Southwestern at Iowa Western, 5 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Tuesday, April 6
Region XI tournament championship
Northeast at Iowa Western, 7 p.m.
College volleyball
Saturday, March 27
Iowa Western 3, Otero 0
Friday, April 2
NJCAA Midwest A District Semifinal
Iowa Western 3, John A. Logan College 0
Iowa Western 3, Mineral Area 0
College wrestling
Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22
Iowa Wetern at NJCAA Nationals
College baseball
Thursday, April 1
Iowa Western 7, Southwestern 1
Iowa Western 16, Southwestern 5
Saturday, April 3
Southeastern 4, Iowa Western 2
Iowa Western 1, Southeastern 0
Sunday, April 4
Iowa Western 6, Southeastern 0
Iowa Western 12, Southeastern 2
College softball
Friday, April 2
Iowa Western 3, Southeastern 2
Southeastern 6, Iowa Western 0
Saturday, April 3
Iowa Western 3, Southeastern 2
Iowa Western 9, Southeastern 3
College football
Saturday, March 27