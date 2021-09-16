Area Volleyball scoreboard 09/15

Sioux City Heelan def. Thomas Jefferson (25-8, 25-5, 25-12)- The Crusaders cruised by the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night’s Missouri River Conference game in Council Bluffs.
The Jackets will move on to play in the West Harrison Tournament this Saturday as they look to snap out of their eight-game losing skid. T.J.’s first of the tournament will be against Woodbine at 9 a.m.
Sioux City Heelan (6-3) 25 25 25
Thomas Jefferson (2-14) 8 5 12
Red Oak def. Lewis Center (23-25, 16-25, 25-12, 25-17, 15-13)- Lewis Central just couldn’t finish the job against Class 3A No. 14 Red Oak on Tuesday night in Red Oak.
After winning the first two sets, the Tigers stormed back to win the next three sets and win Wednesday’s Hawkeye 10 showdown.
Junior Maddie Bergman led the Titans with 12 kills in the match and co-led the team in blocks with three total. Sophomore Addison Holt led with 16 digs and freshman Brooke Larsen led Lewis Central with four aces.
Lewis Central played Clarinda, another Hawkeye 10 opponent on Thursday night as they search for the season’s first win. Check online at Nonpareilonline.com for coverage of this game.
Red Oak (6-7) 23 16 25 25 15
Lewis Central (0-6) 25 25 12 17 13
Tri-Center def. IKM-Manning (25-12, 25-17, 25-15)- The Trojans handed the Wolves their 10th straight loss in Manning on Tuesday while winning their sixth straight match and keeping an undefeated record in Western Iowa conference play.
The Trojans played at Audubon on Thursday night in another WIC match-up. Check online at Nonpareilonline.com for scores on that match.
Tri-Center (12-4) 25 25 25
IKM-Manning (0-10) 12 17 15
Treynor def. Underwood (25-20, 25-23, 25-23)- Class 2A No. 14 Treynor defeated an upset-minded Underwood team in three thrilling sets on Tuesday at Treynor.
While the Cardinals swept the match, it was anything but easy as the Eagles kept each set close and interesting, but just could find a way to overtake the Cardinals in Treynor.
Underwood played IKM-Manning at home on Thursday in an attempt to get back on the winning track. While Treynor hit the road to face Logan-Magnolia on Thursday. Check online at Nonpareilonline.com for coverage of this game.
Underwood (3-9) 20 23 23
Treynor (9-3) 25 25 25