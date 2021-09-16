Area Volleyball scoreboard 09/15

Sioux City Heelan def. Thomas Jefferson (25-8, 25-5, 25-12)- The Crusaders cruised by the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night’s Missouri River Conference game in Council Bluffs.

The Jackets will move on to play in the West Harrison Tournament this Saturday as they look to snap out of their eight-game losing skid. T.J.’s first of the tournament will be against Woodbine at 9 a.m.

Sioux City Heelan (6-3) 25 25 25

Thomas Jefferson (2-14) 8 5 12

Red Oak def. Lewis Center (23-25, 16-25, 25-12, 25-17, 15-13)- Lewis Central just couldn’t finish the job against Class 3A No. 14 Red Oak on Tuesday night in Red Oak.

After winning the first two sets, the Tigers stormed back to win the next three sets and win Wednesday’s Hawkeye 10 showdown.

Junior Maddie Bergman led the Titans with 12 kills in the match and co-led the team in blocks with three total. Sophomore Addison Holt led with 16 digs and freshman Brooke Larsen led Lewis Central with four aces.

Lewis Central played Clarinda, another Hawkeye 10 opponent on Thursday night as they search for the season’s first win. Check online at Nonpareilonline.com for coverage of this game.