Bach is named city softball player of the year

“I remember we had a softball game and then played against Harlan for regional soccer on that same day and we were running from the softball game over to the soccer game. We also did a lot of team bonding this summer since COVID was less restricting. We had things like a movie night and team bonding things before games and we got to go to overnight tournaments again, which was a lot of fun.”

Softball and sports have always been a part of Bach’s life. She remembers starting T-ball around age 4 or 5. Her main inspirations to start playing were her parents. Her father was a coach for some of her soccer teams while growing up, while her mother also played softball at Glenwood.

“They’ve always been my biggest supporters,” Bach said. “My whole family is a softball family, I don’t think my grandparents missed any of the games that I played and it’s awesome that have such a big support system. They’re already planning all the trips to watch me play in college too.”

While sports have always been a part of Bach’s life, softball and soccer always stood out and made them the most enjoyable.