Bach is named city softball player of the year

Haley Bach will end her Lewis Central softball career as the two-time city Player of the Year.
After leading the Titans with a .447 batting average, a .591 on-base percentage, 30 RBIs and five home runs, Bach receives the accolade of being named player of the year after helping lead Lewis Central to an 18-16 season.
Bach was also named player of the year last year as a junior. She said finishing her career with the accolade is a great way for her to conclude her solid career at Lewis Central.
“It means everything to be recognized like this,” Bach said. “To be able to go out in my senior year, it feels great. It’s meant to a lot to represent the Titans in multiple sports.”
Softball isn’t the only sport she played, as she was a key player for Lewis Central soccer in the spring and also ran cross country in the fall and played basketball during her tenure as a Titan. While she enjoys the competition, she’ll fondly remember more about all the times she had with her friends while playing in her various activities.
“Just getting to play sports and make the friendships that I did will always be my best memory here,” Bach said. “I got to make a lot of the friendships that I did because multiple people here played multiple sports. Like Gracie Hays, we both played soccer and softball at the same time, so we both had to deal with going from practices at the same time and sometimes playing the same game or two games in one day.
“I remember we had a softball game and then played against Harlan for regional soccer on that same day and we were running from the softball game over to the soccer game. We also did a lot of team bonding this summer since COVID was less restricting. We had things like a movie night and team bonding things before games and we got to go to overnight tournaments again, which was a lot of fun.”
Softball and sports have always been a part of Bach’s life. She remembers starting T-ball around age 4 or 5. Her main inspirations to start playing were her parents. Her father was a coach for some of her soccer teams while growing up, while her mother also played softball at Glenwood.
“They’ve always been my biggest supporters,” Bach said. “My whole family is a softball family, I don’t think my grandparents missed any of the games that I played and it’s awesome that have such a big support system. They’re already planning all the trips to watch me play in college too.”
While sports have always been a part of Bach’s life, softball and soccer always stood out and made them the most enjoyable.
“It’s always been soccer and softball for me growing up,” Bach said. “I’ve been playing those sports for as long as I can remember with club sports and then the high school season. It was a really hard decision choosing between the two and deciding which one I want to play in at the next level, but I really started going after softball at the start of my freshman year to get recruited for softball.”
Bach will attend Central College in Pella, where she will continue her academic career as well as her softball career.
“I think the softball program at Central can make me the best athlete I can be,” Bach said. “They turn players into All-Americans and that was something I was looking for. I want to be the best athlete and student that I can be.
“Central really recruited me hard after my sophomore year up to now and they were always there, and I love the alumni factor they have as well. It’s really just one big family up there. They always have an alumni game in the fall, so they’re very connected with their whole program and I love that family feeling. And I’m excited to play with some girls who I played against in high school as well.”
When she won’t be on the field, she’ll be studying to become a mechanical engineer, which was another aspect of Central that impressed Bach. She wants to specialize in building homes.
Council Bluffs Softball Players of the Year
2021 – Haley Bach, Lewis Central
2020 – Haley Bach, Lewis Central
2019 – Hannah Belt, Thomas Jefferson
2018 – Ashtyn Miller, Lewis Central
2017 – Josie Shudak, Lewis Central
2016 – McKena Duffek, Lewis Central
2015 – Lauren Nahnsen, Abraham Lincoln
2014 – Lauren Nahnsen, Abraham Lincoln
2013 – Lauren Meeker, Abraham Lincoln
2012 – Allie Martinez, Lewis Central
2011 – Taylor Powers, Abraham Lincoln
2010 – Brittnie Kreiser, Lewis Central
2009 – Brittnie Kreiser, Lewis Central
2008 – Brittnie Kreiser, Lewis Central
2007 – Brittnie Kreiser, Lewis Central
2006 – Kimber Markley, Abraham Lincoln
2005 – Kimber Markley, Abraham Lincoln
2004 – Sarah Walck, Thomas Jefferson
2003 – Kellie Price, Abraham Lincoln
2002 – Angie Bergantzel, Thomas Jefferson
2001 – Melissa Respeliers, St. Albert
2000 – Kristen Kinsel, Lewis Central
1999 – Anna Petersen, Abraham Lincoln
1998 – Molly Parrott, Lewis Central
1997 – Heidi Livingston, Abraham Lincoln
1996 – Keri Feilen, Abraham Lincoln
1995 – Anne Howsare, Lewis Central
1994 – Mandi Phillips, Abraham Lincoln
1993 – Tracy Cochran, Thomas Jefferson
1992 – Kristi Blachford, Lewis Central
1991 – Suzanne Riche, Lewis Central
1990 – Kristine Heller, Lewis Central
1989 – Amy Midkiff, Thomas Jefferson
1988 – Michelle Koch, Thomas Jefferson