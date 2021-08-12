Bartholomew remembered for impact on community

“I got to see a lot of what he did for the kids,” Kyle said. “So much of it was much more than X’s and O’s. My dad would be the first one to tell you he wasn’t the best coach when it came to strategies and designs and schemes. He knew how to get the most out of a person.

“He got them to understand and believe in their potential. As we know, that means a lot more than teaching someone to run the flex offense in basketball.”

Even away from coaching, Bartholomew showed his support for his family. His children remember him for always being there when they needed him.

“He was always just super genuine and caring,” Kal said. “If I ever needed anything, I’d give him a call, and he would pick up and drop whatever he was doing if I needed help with anything. Most of our lives, me and my brother might be coming home from school or get off work, and the first thing we would do is just call my dad and we would chat on the phone for 10 or 15 minutes every day.”

This desire to be there for everyone went beyond just his own family. Kyle said his availability stretched to everyone in his life.