Bartholomew remembered for impact on community

Former Thomas Jefferson girls high school head coach Rich Bartholomew passed away on Sunday, but the impact he made on the Council Bluffs community will be felt for years to come.
Bartholomew spent much of his life coaching youth sports as well as Thomas Jefferson high school sports and helping form COBRA, a youth sports organization in Council Bluffs.
Bartholomew had three children — Krista, Kyle, and Kal.
His three children remember the support he gave to them as both a coach and a father.
“He took us to every practice or game we had for years,” Kal said. “He would get off work early and pick us up from elementary school to drive from Council Bluffs to Pavillion four or five times a week. He made that a priority. No matter what we had going on, he made it a priority and made you feel like it was a priority.”
His passion for youth even went beyond his children to the many athletes he coached.
“You could tell he cared for other kids as much as he cared about us,” Kal said. “We had friends growing up that either didn’t have parents that were around or supportive of their sport. He was kind of like a pseudo father figure for a lot of our friends growing up.”
Kyle also joined his coaching staff for seven years at Thomas Jefferson. Kyle volunteered to help his father as the freshman coach at T.J for a season, which turned out to be seven years of basketball.
“I got to see a lot of what he did for the kids,” Kyle said. “So much of it was much more than X’s and O’s. My dad would be the first one to tell you he wasn’t the best coach when it came to strategies and designs and schemes. He knew how to get the most out of a person.
“He got them to understand and believe in their potential. As we know, that means a lot more than teaching someone to run the flex offense in basketball.”
Even away from coaching, Bartholomew showed his support for his family. His children remember him for always being there when they needed him.
“He was always just super genuine and caring,” Kal said. “If I ever needed anything, I’d give him a call, and he would pick up and drop whatever he was doing if I needed help with anything. Most of our lives, me and my brother might be coming home from school or get off work, and the first thing we would do is just call my dad and we would chat on the phone for 10 or 15 minutes every day.”
This desire to be there for everyone went beyond just his own family. Kyle said his availability stretched to everyone in his life.
“He essentially set up his life so he could help people,” Kyle said. “He was a film stripper for quite a few different print shops when we were growing up as kids. Then when we were middle school age or a little younger, he had got his own print shop so he could have his own hours so he could make all of our baseball stuff. He pretty much scheduled his life around to make sure he was there for us as a dad.”
He also did all he could to help kids outside of coaching. He set up a business to help kids who wished to play sports but still needed to work.
“He probably employed 50 to 60 high school kids with part-times jobs to be able to work around their sports schedules, to get them some hours on the weekend,” Kyle said. “At T.J. we lose so many kids each year to having to work to pay for bills to support their families. It’s heartbreaking to see a young kid to have to do that.”
He especially had a passion for the West End of Council Bluffs.
“I think he always just kind of wanted to make sure that kids had an even playing field,” Kal said. “Whether that was through COBRA or the school he wanted to make sure the kids were involved and knew their worth and didn’t fall by the wayside or think that they didn’t mean as much.”
Longtime friend Alan Byers coached alongside Bartholomew and also helped create COBRA. He pointed to Bartholomew’s generosity as one of his defining characteristics.
“Rich was one of those guys that he really spent his life and his money in making sure the kids had an opportunity to play,” Byers said. “I watched him with kids that were on our baseball team that didn’t have cleats that all of a sudden had a pair of cleats. He bought them for them.
“I’ve seen him buy meals for kids when we were traveling when they didn’t have enough money. That continued through his career coaching into high school basketball and track and cross country. He wanted to make sure that everybody had an opportunity no matter their social, income, any status. It didn’t matter to him.”
Byers and Bartholomew became friends through their kids playing sports together. The two were either coaching together or “helping the referees” from the stands, as Byers puts it.
Bartholomew’s passion for his athletes also led to him being good at getting athletes to play for his teams.
“He was probably the world’s greatest recruiter,” Byers said. “I’m sure volleyball and other sports at TJ weren’t happy about it because he was always recruiting kids to cross country and track. He just wanted them to be successful.”
On top of helping to form COBRA, Bartholomew made sure all his athletes at any level had the resources they need to be successful. Whether that was equipment or food on road trips, he was there to help his players.
“He was constantly taking money out of his pocket and using it to support some kid. There are so many examples of kids that their parents simply couldn’t afford for them to participate in a sport.
“Whether it was cleats, baseball gear, whatever it may be, and Rich just found a way step forward and take care of it so they could find a way to play. He’s just touched so many lives over the year.”
Byers isn’t the only one that remembers Bartholomew’s generosity. Former T.J. girls basketball coach Devin Schoening was an assistant under Bartholomew and co-head coach for one season and taught Bartholomew’s kids as a teacher for Thomas Jefferson.
Schoening eventually took over as head coach, but Bartholomew stayed on the staff to help coach.
“The core of who Rich was, he was the definition of the person that would give you the shirt off his back,” Schoening said. “There were endless times I could tell you about that he made sure that our kids on basketball trips, if we were out of town and our kids might not have had the money to stop and get something to eat, there was nobody going hungry with Rich. He made sure to take care of every single kid, no matter what. Most of this was out of his own pocket. He was doing everything he could to make sure they had that.”
Before he passed away, Bartholomew talked with Schoening about what he wanted people to remember him for.
“He wanted people to know how much he loved the kids that he had an opportunity to work with, how much he loved coaching them,” Schoening said. “How much he loved being a part of their extended family. It was something that he was so proud of. He wanted people to know how much he cared for and loved not only all those kids but their families and the community as a whole. A story can’t be told about Rich without people knowing how much he authentically cared for people.”