Boys Basketball: Area schools in Thursday action

AHSTW, Treynor and Underwood boys basketball teams were all in action on Thursday and all three picked up wins.

Class 1A No. 5 AHSTW defeated Denison-Schleswig 60-54 on the road, Treynor defeated Jefferson Greene County 50-35 and Underwood defeated Mapleton MVAOCOU 68-22 on the road.

AHSTW 60, Denison-Schleswig 54: AHSTW struggled for most of the game and trailed for the first three quarters before shutting down the Monarchs for the final eight minutes.

Denison-Schleswig led 15-11 after the first quarter, 33-28 at halftime and 51-45 after three quarters.

AHSTW the scored 15 points in the fourth and held the Monarchs to just three points.

AHSTW (20-1) 11 17 17 15 -- 60

Denison-Schleswig (11-9) 15 18 18 3 -- 54

Treynor 50, Greene County 35: Treynor only led by seven points after the first half, but dropped 21 points in the third quarter to take a 42-25 lead.

The Cardinals led 10-4 after the first quarter and 21-14 at halftime. Greene County outscored Treynor 10-8 in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Jace Tams led Treynor with 17 points, senior Thomas Schwartz scored 16 and junior Ethan Dickerson added eight.

Dickerson also grabbed 10 rebounds and Schwartz swiped seven steals.

Greene County (9-12) 4 10 11 10 -- 35

Treynor (17-3) 10 11 21 8 -- 50

Underwood 68, MVAOCOU 22: Underwood scored 22 points in the first quarter and never looked back.

The Eagles led 22-6 after the first quarter, 41-13 at halftime and 56-22 after three quarters. Underwood outscored MVAOCOU 12-0 in the fourth.

Sophomore Mason Boothby scored 22 points to lead all players, sophomore Josh Ravlin added 14 and junior Alex Ravlin scored 12.

Sophomore Jack Vanfossan grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out five assists.

Underwood (15-6) 22 19 15 12 -- 68

MVAOCOU (3-18) 6 7 9 0 -- 22