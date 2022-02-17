Boys Basketball: Dickerson's block seals Treynor win

TREYNOR — Treynor junior post Ethan Dickerson blocked Cooper Neal’s layup at the buzzer, allowing the Treynor Cardinals to pull off a 54-53 win over Clarinda Thursday in a Class 2A District 16 semifinal.

Thomas Schwartz gave Treynor the lead on a runner with just under 12 seconds to play after a Drew Brown 3-pointer with 19 seconds to go gave Clarinda its first lead since the first quarter.

“Thomas makes the big one with about 12 seconds left,” Treynor head coach Scott Rucker said on the final sequence. “He missed the free throw, but we got the offensive rebound and a kick out and that took it down to six (seconds) and that was big. They still got a great look (after a missed Treynor free throw), but Ethan made an amazing play.”

Brown’s 3-pointer was his fifth of the game and capped a 10-0 run that came right after Treynor had taken its biggest lead of the night at 52-43 with 3:33 to play.

Schwartz led Treynor with 19 points and Jace Tams added 12 as Treynor advanced to Tuesday’s district final against Red Oak in a game that will be played at 7 p.m. Thomas Jefferson High School. The Cardinals improved to 19-3 on the season.

Grant Jobe led Clarinda with 19 points while Brown added 15. Clarinda’s season ends at 14-10.