Boys Basketball: Falcons hit free down stretch to win district title

St. Albert seniors Carter White and Dan McGrath went 4-4 on free throws in the final seconds to secure a 48-44 win against East Mills in the Class 1A District 14 final Tuesday night in Clarinda.

Down six with around two minutes to go, the Wolverines eventually whittled the Falcon lead down to one point over the course of about 50 seconds. St. Albert was able to hit free throws and get some stops late to hold on.

The word of the night for the Falcons was "patience." With a lead in the fourth quarter, St. Albert ran a methodical offense, running clock before finding the right moment to look to score.

"We had talked about if we had a lead late in the third or early in the fourth, we’d run weave. We were very patient with it. Attack when you can," Falcons head coach Larry Peterson said. "We were worried about their rebounding. As a team we were patient, picked our times when we wanted to attack, when we wanted to shoot."

Peterson praised McGrath for his work inside and on the boards. Ahead of the game the coach had said East Mills' size was a worry.

"Defense and rebounding, making sure we were in backside help all the time, being in position. I thought we did a great job of that," Peterson said.

Peterson said his team struggled to hit shots during the game, crediting the Wolverines' game plan.

"Coach (Kevin) Schafer is good, they did a great job. They were ready for everything we threw at them offensively," Peterson said. "We were luck to get out of there with a win."

White led the Falcons with 20 points. Junior Colin Lillie scored 10, while McGrath finished with seven.

"I thought Carter was real strong with the ball. Him and Colin. They were really getting after us on defense, I thought we were doing a great job with the ball," Peterson said.

Next up for St. Albert -- No. 1 Grand View Christian (23-0) in the Substate 7 final with a berth in the state tournament on the line.

Grand View Christian defeated Madrid 68-40 on Tuesday night.

"They’re a load, for sure. We’re going to have to shoot it really well, we’re going to have to hit shots," Peterson said. "We'll have to be disciplined on offense. And defensively, be active, make sure we’re boxing out bodies and hopefully we can sneak out of there with one."

The Falcons face Grand View Christian at 7 p.m. at on Saturday West Des Moines High School.

St. Albert (12-11) 6 15 17 10 – 48

East Mills (18-6) 7 14 13 10 – 44

SA: Colin Lillie 10, Carter White 20, Dan McGrath 7, Chase Morton 6, Jaxson Lehnen 5

EM: Zach Thornburg 2, Davis McGrew 3, Peyton Embree 2, Mason Crouse 14, Braden West 17, Layne Mastin 6

