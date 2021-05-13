Boys Basketball Player of the Year: A.L.'s Dix just keeps getting better

“He’s got really big goals and big dreams,” Isaacson said. “We ask all our kids what their goals are, and then we map out what it takes to get there. Kids decide whether they want to go after it or not.

“He’s a kid who wants to get himself to a high level. He’s a relentless worker, too. I’ve had talented kids who I’ve had to beg to get in the gym, but that’s just not him. He’s constantly asking when the gym is open and when he can shoot. He’s a self-driven kid.”

That dedication shows itself through Dix’s own workout regimen. Once the quarantine started last spring, he began mapping out how to spend his days to train with and without a basketball.

When he could get back to school and in the gym, Dix often managed three daily workouts: One at 6 a.m. to start the day, one after school and a final one late at night that focused on shooting.

“That sounds like something you might want to do, but to follow through and stay committed long term is really tough, and he’s done a great job,” Isaacson said.

Dix’s desire to constantly improve didn’t just come about in high school; he’s been driven to have basketball take him to new heights since he was in middle school.