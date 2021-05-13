Boys Basketball Player of the Year: A.L.'s Dix just keeps getting better

The final chapter had been written on a highly successful Abraham Lincoln boys basketball season.
A loss to Ames in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament concluded a 19-5 season. The Lynx had earned a trip back to Des Moines for the first time in five years. Although the season didn’t end as they would have preferred, the Lynx took significant strides forward as a program.
Perhaps the biggest reason why was the play of junior star Josh Dix. The 6-foot-4 guard, who has already garnered interest from a number of Division I programs, enjoyed the best season of his stellar prep career. He led A.L. in points per game (19.4), rebounds (6.3) and assists (4.3) while shooting 54.5% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range, earning first team all-state honors.
Dix earned those numbers with an unmatched work ethic while grinding through a difficult four-month season. But with A.L.’s season finished and the AAU season still to come, Dix was forced to do something he hates doing.
He took a break. Seven days, in fact.
“I have to beg him to take some time off,” Abraham Lincoln coach Jason Isaacson said. “As he gets older, he’s learning that there is some value to some rest and recovery.
“Between his dad and I, we’re always on him to try to take some time off. He played through some injuries this year, and we really told him to give himself a week off. We mapped it out. He’s got this much time before AAU starts. He did it, and I think he knows that his body feels a lot better from it.”
With the AAU season in full swing, Dix is back doing what he loves in the gym. But before the page turns to the next chapter of his basketball tale, he’ll bring home one more honor from his junior season as The Daily Nonpareil’s City Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
That Dix was able to accomplish all he did over the last calendar year is impressive considering his normal offseason was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It put hurdles in front of him for not only his development but also — and perhaps more important –--his exposure to potential college coaches.
“It was frustrating because we didn’t start until August, and we didn’t have that many tournaments,” Dix said. “So to play in better tournaments and to get out there and show the coaches what we can do (this year) is going to be a very good gift this summer. Hopefully it keeps lasting through.”
The disappointment from last summer has been met with determination in 2021. Dix has big aspirations in basketball, ones he hopes take him far beyond Abraham Lincoln and into the right fit at the college level. At the moment, he holds Division I offers from Iowa, Purdue, Wake Forest, Northern Iowa, Drake, Missouri-Kansas City, South Dakota State and Colorado State. Isaacson has also had conversations with Creighton regarding his junior standout.
The list of offers is likely to grow following the spring and summer AAU circuit.
“He’s got really big goals and big dreams,” Isaacson said. “We ask all our kids what their goals are, and then we map out what it takes to get there. Kids decide whether they want to go after it or not.
“He’s a kid who wants to get himself to a high level. He’s a relentless worker, too. I’ve had talented kids who I’ve had to beg to get in the gym, but that’s just not him. He’s constantly asking when the gym is open and when he can shoot. He’s a self-driven kid.”
That dedication shows itself through Dix’s own workout regimen. Once the quarantine started last spring, he began mapping out how to spend his days to train with and without a basketball.
When he could get back to school and in the gym, Dix often managed three daily workouts: One at 6 a.m. to start the day, one after school and a final one late at night that focused on shooting.
“That sounds like something you might want to do, but to follow through and stay committed long term is really tough, and he’s done a great job,” Isaacson said.
Dix’s desire to constantly improve didn’t just come about in high school; he’s been driven to have basketball take him to new heights since he was in middle school.
“We do some open gyms in the spring, and he was coming around to those, and right away, he fit in with the older kids,” Isaacson said. “His body was a little behind, but his skillset was right there to play as a freshman.
“He embraced physicality, and at that age, most kids don’t. That helped him be ready for varsity. That’s when we knew he was going to play. After five or six games, we knew he was here to stay and would be a nice player for us.”
Without a doubt, the future is bright for Dix. Another offseason in the gym will only enhance his development.
But there’s one element of unfinished business, and that comes at the state tournament. While Dix was happy to help the Lynx make state, their 54-37 loss to Ames in this year’s quarterfinal round left a sour taste in his mouth. The performance wasn’t indicative of the team that won 19 games against a challenging schedule.
Dix and his teammates are aiming for an improved showing next year.
“We want to keep building, keep winning and get everyone better, including me,” he said. “Getting back to Wells is a big thing, but we want to win there, and I think we’ve got a really good shot.”
His coach agrees.
“I fully expect us to be in that mix again,” Isaacson said. “A lot of that will lie on Josh and Jamison (Gruber’s) shoulders, kind of being our two main returners. We’ve also got a bunch of guys who’ve set some goals out for us, and they’re starting to work at them.”