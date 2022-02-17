BOYS BASKETBALL: Red Oak holds off Underwood

Red Oak boys basketball hit free throws down the stretch to hold off Underwood in a 60-49 win Thursday night in a Class 2A District 16 semifinal at Treynor.

"They’re a good team, they definitely proved that," Eagles head coach Brad Blum said after the game.

Underwood fell behind in the second quarter, scoring just six points while allowing 14. Blum said his team was "watching the ball a little too much on offense and defensive" during that stretch.

"We just weren’t active like we have been all year, that came back to bite us," he said.

The difference in the quarter and the game was offensive rebounds and second-chance points by the Tigers, according to Blum.

"They had a lot of second chance opportunities, especially in that second quarter, that we couldn’t recover from," he said.

Trailing by six at halftime, the Eagles battled back in the second half, cutting the lead to just two entering the fourth quarter. Underwood kept things close, fouling late to extend the game, but the Tigers hit enough free throws down the stretch to close out the win.

"I was proud. We played hard, there's no doubt about that," Blum said.

Junior Josh Ravlin led Underwood with 15 points, followed by sophomores Mason Boothby and Jack Vanfossan, who both scored 12.

Senior Kaden Johnson scored a game-high 16 points for Red Oak, while Hunter Gilleland scored 13.

The loss ends the career of two Eagles seniors, Jackson Harvey and Bryce Patten.

"They’re the greatest teammates these guys could ask for. Four years, no complaints, show up, work hard and try your best," Blum said. "They set a very good example for the younger kids."

The bulk of Underwood's production returns next season. Blum said, "This experience will only help them down the road. They’re a fun group to watch."

Red Oak moves on to face the winner of the Treynor vs. Clarinda game, which ended after press time. The district final will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs.

Red Oak (16-7) 15 14 10 21 – 60

Underwood (15-7) 17 6 14 12 – 49

RO: Baylor Bergren 9, Hunter Gilleland 13, Ryan Johnson 8, Kaden Johnson 16, Max Devries 14

U: Alex Ravlin 7, Mason Boothby 12, Josh Ravlin 15, Wyatt Baker 3, Jack Vanfossan 12

