Boys Basketball: Strong third quarter pushes Titans past Clarinda

The Lewis Central boys basketball team shored up its rebounding and ball control in the second half to pull away in a 57-42 Hawkeye 10 Conference win Friday night at Clarinda.

Titans coach Dan Miller noted two starters, senior guard JC Dermody and senior forward Trenton Johnette, were out with injury. Miller said he was happy with his players for stepping up to fill the void.

"On the road, down a few guys. I was pleased with how the guys responded. I'm always pleased to get a win on the road," he said.

The game was tight for two quarters, with the Cardinals staying within striking distance throughout. But the Titans came out of halftime and held Clarinda to just three points in the third quarter. Miller credited his team's defense, along with a focus on rebounding and limiting turnovers.

"The difference was in the third quarter. Did a better job on the defensive glass, and got some offensive put-backs that helped us build a lead. I thought we did a better job taking care of the ball in the second half as well."

"It was just execution," Miller said when asked about halftime adjustments. "We talked at halftime about, making sure we're rebounding the ball. I thought guys were leaking out, not getting a body on a guy."

Sophomore forward Cole Arnold scored a game-high 20 points for the Titans. Senior forward Wyatt Hatcher scored 14, while senior guard Devin Nailor and junior center Colby Souther scored nine apiece.

Miller said Souther was in foul trouble in the first half, but bounced back and, "did a great job rebounding the ball in the second half."

"Devin Nailor played a really good game for us all-around, defensively and offensively.Wwe got good contributions from everyone," Miller said. "EVerybody has a role to play on the team. When their number's called you hope guys are ready to go, and our guys were."

Senior guard Drew Brown led Clarinda with 16 points, followed by junior forwards Wyatt Schmitt with 10 and Isaac Jones with six.

LC has a week off to rest up and gets guys healthy ahead of a 7 p.m. home game on Jan. 14 against Creston.

Lewis Central (5-4 before game, 4-1) 14 12 12 19 -- 57

Clarinda (6-6, 2-5) 13 10 3 16 -- 42

LC: Hatcher 14, Nailer 9, Cutis Witte 2, Nick Miller 3, Souther 9, Arnold 20.

C: Drew Brown 16, Wyatt Schmitt 10, Isaac Jones 6, Grant Jobe 3, Cooper Neal 4, Tadyn Brown 3.