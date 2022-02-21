Boys Basketball: Waukee ends TJ's season

After the early minutes were close, Waukee got hot in beating the Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team 78-57 Monday night in a Class 4A Substate 1 first round game in Waukee.

"t was going back-and-forth, then we hit a dry spell and they started heating up," Yellow Jackets head coach Donnie Johnson said. "They just took off, we were missing shots and they were hitting, making those plays they needed."

"We were playing well. Like I told the kids, it came down to making plays and finishing plays," Johnson continued. "They really got after it. Credit to them."

Johnson lauded the play of sophomore Jordan Dewaele and senior Austin Schubert, noting, "those two made plays."

Individual stats weren't available by press time.

Schubert, Jaiden Adams and Reese Schlotfeld suited up one final time for TJ.

"Their leadership on and off the court, they set the tone of what it takes to be a student-athlete for us. They held the team accountable. And just got better every day," Johnson said, noting his team showed improvement throughout his first season as head coach.

"It was a great learning first season for all of us. We got better each and every day," he said. "They fought in every game, competed, that’s all I ask of them. We progressed in the right direction."

Thomas Jefferson (1-20) 12 14 15 16 --57

Waukee (13-10) 17 24 26 11 -- 78