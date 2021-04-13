Boys soccer: Falcons freshman Shepard comes up hero in OT against Treynor

TREYNOR — St. Albert freshman Brayden Shepard is already making a big impact for the Falcons, scoring four goals in the first three games.
Shepard came up big once again on Tuesday, when he scored the golden goal just over a minute into overtime to give the Falcons a 4-3 win over Treynor on the road. Shepard ended the contest with a hat trick, scoring three of the Falcons’ four goals.
“It’s amazing. The game was back and forth the entire time,” Shepard said. “They’re a good team, too. That game doesn’t happen if it’s not for (junior goalkeeper) Chase (Morton) making the big saves and the backline coming up big.”
St. Albert scored the first two goals of the game, when senior midfielder Sam Wilber struck the ball from over 30 yards out in the 13th minute and later when senior midfielder Gavin McIntosh found Shepard on a cross near the goal in the 28th minute.
It looked as if St. Albert was going to carry its two-goal lead into halftime, but Treynor freshman Danny Kinsella put the ball in the back of the net in the 38th minute to cut the deficit to one before the break.
Kinsella’s goal gave the Cardinals momentum, which they capitalized on midway through the second half. Kinsella scored another goal off a rebounded shot taken by junior Thomas Schwartz in the 56th minute.
Treynor scored less than a minute later when senior Keaton Mann snuck past the Falcons’ backline and beat the goalkeeper one-on-one to give Treynor a 3-2 lead.
It didn’t take long for Shepard to tie the game back up, as he was fouled in the box in the 66th minute and converted the kick from the spot to tie the match.
Both teams had opportunities in the final 14 minutes of regulation but neither was able to convert those situations into goals.
The excitement for overtime didn’t last long, as Shepard scored a goal in under two minutes to end the game and secure the win for St. Albert. The goal was set up off of a throw-in where it settled to Shepard’s feet before he was able to score the goal.
“I’m very, very proud of them. That’s the second time we’ve been down this season and we fought back,” Falcons head coach Todd Tarbox said.
The Falcons ended the game with 15 shots, 10 of which were on goal.
“(It comes from) our middle,” Tarbox said. “Sam Wilber, Gavin McIntosh, Gavin Tarbox and Bayden Shepard; just rolling those guys through the middle. We throw different combinations at them. Sometimes Brayden is up top, sometimes he plays out of the middle. It keeps the defense guessing.
“I have to give them guys all the credit. They know how to play offense that’s for sure.”
St. Albert is now 3-0 on the season, which is more wins than the Falcons had all of 2019 (2). The Falcons are also 2-1 against the Cardinals since 2017.
“Against a team like this, Treynor, very, very well-coached team, great athletes on that team, they played a heck of a game,” Tarbox said. “Hats off to them. To beat a top-10 ranked team as well, we didn’t know where we were going to be when we started this season. To go 3-0 start is a huge momentum.”
St. Albert is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday against Kuemper Catholic at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium.
Treynor’s next game is at 5:30 p.m. on April 22 at home against Kuemper Catholic.
“I thought overall we played hard,” Treynor head coach Jason McIntosh said. “We took a little while to settle down early. We’re a pretty young squad and once we settled in, it was a battle. We just couldn’t finish and take advantage of our opportunities and they got us.”
St. Albert (3-0) 2 1 1 — 4
Treynor (2-1) 1 2 0 — 3