Boys soccer: Falcons freshman Shepard comes up hero in OT against Treynor

Treynor scored less than a minute later when senior Keaton Mann snuck past the Falcons’ backline and beat the goalkeeper one-on-one to give Treynor a 3-2 lead.

It didn’t take long for Shepard to tie the game back up, as he was fouled in the box in the 66th minute and converted the kick from the spot to tie the match.

Both teams had opportunities in the final 14 minutes of regulation but neither was able to convert those situations into goals.

The excitement for overtime didn’t last long, as Shepard scored a goal in under two minutes to end the game and secure the win for St. Albert. The goal was set up off of a throw-in where it settled to Shepard’s feet before he was able to score the goal.

“I’m very, very proud of them. That’s the second time we’ve been down this season and we fought back,” Falcons head coach Todd Tarbox said.

The Falcons ended the game with 15 shots, 10 of which were on goal.

“(It comes from) our middle,” Tarbox said. “Sam Wilber, Gavin McIntosh, Gavin Tarbox and Bayden Shepard; just rolling those guys through the middle. We throw different combinations at them. Sometimes Brayden is up top, sometimes he plays out of the middle. It keeps the defense guessing.