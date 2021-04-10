Boys soccer: McIntosh, Shepard score two apiece as Falcons beat Underwood

The St. Albert boys soccer team has already matched its 2019 win total.
After winning just two games that year, the Falcons improved to 2-0 on Friday with a 5-0 win against Underwood at the YMCA fields in Council Bluffs.
“We kept pressure on them the whole game,” St. Albert head coach Todd Tarbox said. “We were definitely putting lot of pressure on them.”
To whit, the Falcons outshot their opponents 32-2 on the night.
Senior midfielder Gavin McIntosh scored two goals, in the 11th and 68th minutes, to bookend the Falcon scoring. In between, freshman forward Brayden Shepard scored goals in the 13th and 19th minutes and junior midfielder Nate Kay scored a goal in the 40th minute.
Shepard had two assists, while McIntosh, junior forward Gavin Tarbox and sophomore defender David Helton had one assist apiece.
Todd Tarbox credited his defense for its contribution to the shots disparity. Underwood had one shot on goal, which was saved by junior goalkeeper Chase Morton.
“Our defense did a great job tonight. Obviously a clean sheet is really nice to get. The defense limited any kind of chances they had,” Tarbox said. “One shot on goal out of their two. It shows how well controlled we were on def as well.”
Tarbox also credited the work in the midfield of Gavin Tarbox, McIntosh, Shepard and senior midfielder Sam Wilber
“We had a lot of good combo play in the midfield,” he said.
Shepard has four goals and four assists during the young season.
“He’s a very, very explosive and dynamic player,” Tarbox said. “He’s good with the ball, super fast. His soccer instincts are off the chart. He’s just really hard to control for their defense.”
Tarbox said the team’s made strides already this season.
“I took us ‘til the end of the year (in 2019) to get to two wins. And we’ve done that in two games now,” he said. “Shoutout to the team for buying in to everything we’re doing.”
The Falcons return to action with a 4:30 p.m. game Tuesday at Treynor.
“That’ll be a pretty big showdown,” Tarbox said.
Underwood (1-1) 0 0 — 0
St. Albert (2-0) 4 1 — 5