Boys soccer: McIntosh, Shepard score two apiece as Falcons beat Underwood

The St. Albert boys soccer team has already matched its 2019 win total.

After winning just two games that year, the Falcons improved to 2-0 on Friday with a 5-0 win against Underwood at the YMCA fields in Council Bluffs.

“We kept pressure on them the whole game,” St. Albert head coach Todd Tarbox said. “We were definitely putting lot of pressure on them.”

To whit, the Falcons outshot their opponents 32-2 on the night.

Senior midfielder Gavin McIntosh scored two goals, in the 11th and 68th minutes, to bookend the Falcon scoring. In between, freshman forward Brayden Shepard scored goals in the 13th and 19th minutes and junior midfielder Nate Kay scored a goal in the 40th minute.

Shepard had two assists, while McIntosh, junior forward Gavin Tarbox and sophomore defender David Helton had one assist apiece.

Todd Tarbox credited his defense for its contribution to the shots disparity. Underwood had one shot on goal, which was saved by junior goalkeeper Chase Morton.