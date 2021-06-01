Boys soccer: St. Albert loses 2-1 against West Liberty in state soccer tournament first round

St. Albert made a few adjustments at halftime and late in the game. The changes created some opportunities, but the Falcons couldn’t place the ball in the back of the net.

“We made a few corrections and told them to give us everything they’ve got for the next 40 minutes,” Tarbox said. “They went out there and they did it. The second half was much better than the first. It just came down to a couple mistakes.”

Tarbox added he thought the chippiness of the game could have been avoided.

“I think they (the referees) could have controlled it a little more, especially the talking when it started,” Tarbox said of the exchange of words between the teams. “I think (the head referee) could have gotten control of it and it wouldn’t have led to the late yellow cards.”

West Liberty head coach Walton Ponce acknowledged how close the game was after its conclusion.

“Obviously it was a very competitive game,” he said. “It was a little back and forth, more than I wanted it to be. At the end of the day we needed to find a way to get the W and we did.”

Shepard’s goal tied Rodrigo Barajas for the school record for goals in a single season with 30. Shepard was just one of the players that stood out to Tarbox.