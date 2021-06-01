Boys soccer: St. Albert loses 2-1 against West Liberty in state soccer tournament first round

DES MOINES — St. Albert boys soccer saw its season come to an end Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the Class 1A state tournament, falling 2-1 against West Liberty in Des Moines.
Emotions were high during the game, with a plethora of fouls, including four yellow cards, 30 total fouls and words exchanged between players even after the game. Despite this, St. Albert head coach Todd Tarbox was proud of the Falcons’ effort.
“We fought all the way until the end. We had our opportunities they just didn’t go in for us. It was a back-and-forth game,” Tarbox said. “We came here, wanted to compete and we did. We wanted to prove we belonged and we did.”
West Liberty opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Jahsiah Galvan outpaced the St. Albert keeper to a through ball before tapping it into an empty net.
It looked like West Liberty was going to take its one-goal lead into halftime, but St. Albert evened the score in the closing seconds of the second half when Brayden Shepard received a pass from Gavin McIntosh and fought through multiple defenders to score.
But the lead didn’t hold long into the second half — West Liberty’s Juan Mateo scored off a penalty kick in the 41st minute for the deciding goal.
The Falcons appeared to tie up the game five minutes later, but the excitement quickly faded when the assistant referee raised his flag for offside despite the protest of the Falcons crowd and bench.
St. Albert made a few adjustments at halftime and late in the game. The changes created some opportunities, but the Falcons couldn’t place the ball in the back of the net.
“We made a few corrections and told them to give us everything they’ve got for the next 40 minutes,” Tarbox said. “They went out there and they did it. The second half was much better than the first. It just came down to a couple mistakes.”
Tarbox added he thought the chippiness of the game could have been avoided.
“I think they (the referees) could have controlled it a little more, especially the talking when it started,” Tarbox said of the exchange of words between the teams. “I think (the head referee) could have gotten control of it and it wouldn’t have led to the late yellow cards.”
West Liberty head coach Walton Ponce acknowledged how close the game was after its conclusion.
“Obviously it was a very competitive game,” he said. “It was a little back and forth, more than I wanted it to be. At the end of the day we needed to find a way to get the W and we did.”
Shepard’s goal tied Rodrigo Barajas for the school record for goals in a single season with 30. Shepard was just one of the players that stood out to Tarbox.
“Brayden Shepard of course, putting us on the board,” Tarbox said. “I thought Sam Wilber had a really great game. Luke Hubbard in the back, Connor Cerny, Eric Matthai, all of our seniors really gave us everything they had today.”
St. Albert graduates seven seniors — Cerny, Matthai, Wilber Hubbard, Owen Boner and McIntosh.
Tarbox said he knows the graduating class will be difficult to replace, but is excited for the future of the program. Key players such as Shepard, Gavin Tarbox, Chase Morton, Keaton Barnes, Nate Kay and David Helton all bring starting experience back.
“We have to replace some really strong seniors but I think the underclassmen are ready to step up and we’ll get it done,” he said.
St. Albert ends the year with a 14-7 record.
“They (kept fighting). I’m super proud of them,” Tarbox said. “We’re led by some great seniors that poured all their heart and soul into it and so did everybody else and that’s what had got us here in the first place. It was on demonstration today.”
St. Albert (14-7) 1 0 — 1
West Liberty (16-3) 1 1 — 2