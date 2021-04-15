Boys soccer: Titans fall 1-0 at Sioux City North

The Lewis Central boys soccer team had its chances but struggled to finish in a 1-0 loss at Sioux City North on Thursday night.

North senior defender Anthony Maeda scored the lone goal of the game in the 27th minute.

“We came out super flat the whole first half,” Titans head coach James Driver said. “In the second half we talked about some things, made some adjustments. We were on the front foot, they were on their heels. But we have to finish our opportunities.”

Driver said L.C. outshot the Stars and hit the post once.

“We’ve struggled this year with finishing. We create the opportunities, we have the chances, but haven’t found the back of the net,” he said. “We we outshoot our opponents, but they find the net. In the losses that’s been the difference. Buildup is fine. the final piece is sometimes missing. Hopefully we can turn that around and start putting some of those opportunities in.”