Boys soccer: Titans fall 1-0 at Sioux City North
Boys soccer: Titans fall 1-0 at Sioux City North

20210409_spo_lcsoccer_2

Lewis Central goalkeeper Kyle Gappa makes the save on an Abraham Lincoln penalty kick during the second half on April 8.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

The Lewis Central boys soccer team had its chances but struggled to finish in a 1-0 loss at Sioux City North on Thursday night.

North senior defender Anthony Maeda scored the lone goal of the game in the 27th minute.

“We came out super flat the whole first half,” Titans head coach James Driver said. “In the second half we talked about some things, made some adjustments. We were on the front foot, they were on their heels. But we have to finish our opportunities.”

Driver said L.C. outshot the Stars and hit the post once.

“We’ve struggled this year with finishing. We create the opportunities, we have the chances, but haven’t found the back of the net,” he said. “We we outshoot our opponents, but they find the net. In the losses that’s been the difference. Buildup is fine. the final piece is sometimes missing. Hopefully we can turn that around and start putting some of those opportunities in.”

Driver continued, saying about Thursday’s game, “Overall, the second half we played tremendously better. We played together, we played hard. It’s a tale of two halves. there’s been a lot of that this season. We can’t do that against good teams, when you come out flat you find yourself in a hole. When that happens you’re digging yourself out the whole game.”

The Titans return to the pitch in a 7 p.m. game Monday at Papillion-La Vista South.

Lewis Central (4-3) 0 0 — 0

Sioux City North (3-0) 1 0 — 1

