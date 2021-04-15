CB Boys Track Invite: Eichhorn breaks 10-minute two mile; Glenwood takes team title

Lewis Central freshman Ethan Eichhorn came into Thursday’s Council Bluff Boys Invite with the goal of running a 9:35 in the 3200 to qualify for the Drake Relays.

Eichhorn fell just short of that goal, but was rewarded with breaking the 10-minute two mile for his effort with a time of 9:57.26.

“It feels really good. I came a little short of Drake, which was the goal but I still broke 10 so I’m pretty happy about that,” he said.

Glenwood won the meet with 146 points, followed by L.C. at 136.

Eichhorn hopes to only keep improving on his time and hopes to get down to 9:50 by the end of the season.

“It’s huge because now I know I can do it,” he said. “I’ll just keep on going and keep doing it.”

Eichhorn was 37 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. So with no competitors to push his pace, Eichhorn and his coach had to come up with a strategy.

“This being the last day of Drake qualifying, me and my coach came up with splits and we were going for Drake for the first five or four laps. If I died, I died because I knew coming in I should most likely win this.”