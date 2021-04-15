CB Boys Track Invite: Eichhorn breaks 10-minute two mile; Glenwood takes team title

Lewis Central freshman Ethan Eichhorn came into Thursday’s Council Bluff Boys Invite with the goal of running a 9:35 in the 3200 to qualify for the Drake Relays.
Eichhorn fell just short of that goal, but was rewarded with breaking the 10-minute two mile for his effort with a time of 9:57.26.
“It feels really good. I came a little short of Drake, which was the goal but I still broke 10 so I’m pretty happy about that,” he said.
Glenwood won the meet with 146 points, followed by L.C. at 136.
Eichhorn hopes to only keep improving on his time and hopes to get down to 9:50 by the end of the season.
“It’s huge because now I know I can do it,” he said. “I’ll just keep on going and keep doing it.”
Eichhorn was 37 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. So with no competitors to push his pace, Eichhorn and his coach had to come up with a strategy.
“This being the last day of Drake qualifying, me and my coach came up with splits and we were going for Drake for the first five or four laps. If I died, I died because I knew coming in I should most likely win this.”
Eichhorn also set a personal record in the 1600 with a time of 4:43.61.
Titans head coach Matt Argotsinger was proud of Eichhorn’s performance.
“I’m really proud of him for showing guys and going after a time that was tough to hit,” he said.
Eichhorn was one of many L.C. athletes to claim gold medals.
The Titans 800-meter sprint medley relay edged Glenwood by 0.24 seconds with a 1:39 to place first and the 3200 relay ran an 8:47.39 to claim another 10 points. L.C. also won the distance medley with a time of 3:40.75.
“I thought we had a good night overall,” Argotsinger said. “We stacked up a couple relays that we thought maybe had a chance at Drake and did pretty well on those. Even as a team we did pretty solid as well. I was happy with that.”
St. Albert senior Greg Fagan showed his strength in the shotput with a throw of 48 feet, 2.5 inches to take first.
Falcon sophomore Colin Lillie finished second in the 3200 and was 17 seconds faster than the third-place finisher.
“(Fagan has) been doing really well,” St. Albert head coach Russ Sindelar said. “He’s just advancing every meet by two feet, three feet in the shot put. Today he came out on top. Greg is just a very solid competitor. He’s a very coachable kid, he’s got excellent form in everything he does.”
Thomas Jefferson had some success as well, with its sprint medley placing seventh and sixth in the 800 relay.
Senor Juan Martinez placed second in the 800 with a 2:07.30, senior Hunter Ryba got fourth in the 200 and Tyler Huey finished third in the 100.
“Our kids run hard,” T.J. head coach Bob Nielsen said. “They just happen to be running against people a little faster. Our kids ran hard tonight. That’s all I can ask.”
Abraham Lincoln also had a handful of individual scorers. Kelsy Fox placed eighth in the 100, freshman Cody Smith finished eighth in the 1600 and junior Braden Lasale earned sixth in the long jump.
“It was a little bit of up and down,” A.L. head coach John Wolfe said. “We saw some impressments in a few areas and obviously not in some others. Overall I think we did well and we’re just continuing to see some progress and that’s kind of what we’re after.”
The highlight of the meet for the Lynx was the 800 relay, which dropped four seconds and placed fifth with a time of 1:37.79.
Heartland Christian also scored two points when its 1600 relay scored a point with a time of 4:06.59 and the 800 medley scored a point with a 1:52.23.
Glenwood won the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:04.29. Senior Silas Bales ran a 23.33 in the 200 to add another 10 points for the Rams.
The Rams also saw their 400 relay take first with a time of 44.62.
Underwood senior Brayden Wollan ran a 10.93 in the 100 and the Eagles’ 800 relay squad ran a 1:33.14 to take the gold. Underwood ended the day on a high note when the 1600 relay finished first by 11 seconds with a time of 3:30.
Results:
Glenwood 146
Lewis Central 136
Clarinda 123.5
Atlantic 81
Underwood 66.5
Thomas Jefferson 36
St. Albert 35
Denison 33
Audubon 32
Abraham Lincoln 17
Red Oak 13
Sidney 8
Shenandoah 6
Heartland Christian 2