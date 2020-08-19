You are the owner of this article.
CBCSD releases fall activity spectator guidelines
top story

CBCSD releases fall activity spectator guidelines

The Council Bluffs Community School District has released spectator guidelines for upcoming fall activities.

The guidelines are in place to ensure the safety of players, coaches and fans, the district said.

Face coverings are required at all indoor events and are expected when 6-foot social distancing measures can’t be met outdoors. Additionally, all spectators are responsible for screening their own health prior to attending events. If spectators feel ill, they should stay home.

All spectators should wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their faces.

Noncompliance with these guidelines may lead to a spectator’s removal from the event, district officials said.

Sport-specific guidelines are also in place.

For football games:

  • Face coverings are required for all spectators entering, exiting and moving around the complex.
  • Each coach and participant, which includes players, cheerleaders, dance team members and band members, will submit the names of four family members to be placed on a pass list; only individuals listed on the pass list will be admitted to the event. Admission to varsity games is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Exact change is recommended.
  • Visiting teams will be allowed two fans per player/coach at varsity game, with the exception being the Abraham Lincoln-Thomas Jefferson varsity football game.
  • There will be no student section at football games this season.

For volleyball games:

  • The first two rows will not be available for spectators; areas will be marked off in each gym where seating is allowed.
  • Admission for students and adults at varsity games is $5.
  • There will be no student section during the 2020 season, and no city Missouri River Conference or school passes will be issued.
  • Visiting teams will be allowed two fans per player/coach.

For girls swimming:

  • $5 admission will be charged for spectators.
  • Each coach/swimmer will be allowed three family members (four if one volunteers to be a timer) admitted to each home dual swim meet.

For cross country at Iowa Western Community College:

  • There will be no limit on attendance since the venue is outside.
  • Social distancing between immediate families is encouraged.
  • Gathering in large groups at the start and finish of races is not allowed.

For golf at Dodge Riverside Golf Course:

  • There will be no limit on attendance.
  • Gathering in large groups at the meet or in the clubhouse is not allowed.
