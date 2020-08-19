CBCSD releases fall activity spectator guidelines

The Council Bluffs Community School District has released spectator guidelines for upcoming fall activities.

The guidelines are in place to ensure the safety of players, coaches and fans, the district said.

Face coverings are required at all indoor events and are expected when 6-foot social distancing measures can’t be met outdoors. Additionally, all spectators are responsible for screening their own health prior to attending events. If spectators feel ill, they should stay home.

All spectators should wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their faces.

Noncompliance with these guidelines may lead to a spectator’s removal from the event, district officials said.

Sport-specific guidelines are also in place.

For football games: