City baseball and softball recap: Titans edge Black Raiders

Lewis Central baseball escaped with a win in its home opener on Wednesday night against Sioux City East, 3-2.

“Sioux City East in recent years has really had Lewis Central’s number,” Titans coach Jim Waters said. “It was a big win for the culture of our program to knock off a top 10 team especially in a tight ball game because it boosts your morality and confidence for games to come. There’s nothing better than winning a tight close high school baseball game that’s really competitive.”

The Titans took the lead by plating a pair of runs in the second inning and then got their third and final run in the sixth. The runs were scored by junior Britton Bond, sophomore Ty Thomson and sophomore Logan Manz. Thomson and Manz also recorded hits.

Senior Cael Malskeit led the Titans with two hits. Junior JC Dermody and sophomore Casey Clair each had one hit. Clair also had an RBI.

Sioux City East (2-1) 000 002 0 — 2

Lewis Central (2-0) 020 001 0 — 3

Monarchs reign over Lynx on Wednesday

A strong first inning gave Denison-Schleswig an early command over Abraham Lincoln softball on Wednesday evening in Denison which ultimately helped lead the Monarchs to a 10-3 win.