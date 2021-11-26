Deep group of Lynx impressing early

The Abraham Lincoln Lynx wrestlers like the fact that many students are out for the team this winter. Coach Adam Mantz is also pleased with the depth of talent and how the team has been buying in early as they prepare for what the Lynx think could be a big year.

“Some of my overall thoughts about this team leading up to this season is that we have a large core group of young wrestlers,” Mantz said. “Between the freshman boys and sophomore boys, we almost have 30 wrestlers. With this group, I feel that they can develop properly throughout the course of the season. We still have some key juniors and seniors that can help us in the lineup.”

It hasn’t just been the boys who have been impressing at AL. With the girl's numbers increasing in the Lynx's program, Mantz has been very pleased with what he’s seen from his group of girls in the program and the foundation they have been laying down.

“Our girls have been working hard and have been true pioneers when it comes to sanctioning girls wrestling in Iowa,” Mantz said. “We have about 10 girls out this season with a middle school girls team to help transition into high school.