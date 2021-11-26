Deep group of Lynx impressing early

The Abraham Lincoln Lynx wrestlers like the fact that many students are out for the team this winter. Coach Adam Mantz is also pleased with the depth of talent and how the team has been buying in early as they prepare for what the Lynx think could be a big year.
“Some of my overall thoughts about this team leading up to this season is that we have a large core group of young wrestlers,” Mantz said. “Between the freshman boys and sophomore boys, we almost have 30 wrestlers. With this group, I feel that they can develop properly throughout the course of the season. We still have some key juniors and seniors that can help us in the lineup.”
It hasn’t just been the boys who have been impressing at AL. With the girl's numbers increasing in the Lynx's program, Mantz has been very pleased with what he’s seen from his group of girls in the program and the foundation they have been laying down.
“Our girls have been working hard and have been true pioneers when it comes to sanctioning girls wrestling in Iowa,” Mantz said. “We have about 10 girls out this season with a middle school girls team to help transition into high school.
“There has been some buy-in to the program on a grand scale. Between high school and middle school, we consider ourselves one program. This helps with a wrestler who transitions from one level to the next and the team can progress accordingly. Those freshmen who are now sophomores know what to expect with high school wrestling and help the freshman class progress this year.”
With a big group comes big goals, as the Lynx look to return some wrestlers to Des Moines again this season. To help pursue those goals, Manz has seen several individuals stand out.
“Characters, these wrestlers have very likable personalities, Mantz said. “Their work engines and drive are noticeable in the practice room and it can be contagious. These wrestlers have really taken it upon themselves to make themselves better and hold themselves accountable. The culture of the program has led in a direction of a growth mindset.
“This team has made some lofty goals for themselves and they are excited to have the opportunity to compete. Some team leaders that are starting to present themselves would be Jay Vandervelde, Connor Hytrek, Hannah Davis, Parker Herzog, Scotty Royalty, Caden McDowell, Jaqueline Bunten, Matt Long, Alan Lopez, Warren Summers, and Gabe Daniels. The coaches are very excited to see this team come together as the season progresses.”
The Lynx will test their might on Dec. 2 with a triangular meet at LeMars.
“Our team is really taking an approach of pointing a thumb and not a finger, Mantz said. “What can we do to overcome necessary obstacles to be successful? Our team stresses taking advantage of the opportunities given and we can't be afraid to take risks and be afraid to lose. But at the end of the day, we are trying to understand why we wrestle and why we enjoy it.”
Schedule
Thursday, Dec 2, 5:30 p.m. at LeMars Triangular
Saturday, Dec 4, 10 a.m. at Dan Hill Wrestling Invitational at Harlan
Friday, Dec 10, 1 p.m. at Mid-America Center Classic
Saturday, Dec 11, 10 a.m. at Mid-America Center Classic
Thursday, Dec 16, 5:30 p.m. at Sioux City West Triangular
Saturday, Dec 18, 9 a.m. at Auburn Invitational
Tuesday, Dec 21, 5:30 p.m. at Des Moines East
Tuesday, Jan 4, 5:30 p.m. at Tri-Center Triangular
Thursday, Jan 6, 5:30 p.m. Abraham Lincoln Triangular
Saturday, Jan 8, 10 a.m. at Rollin Dyer Tournament at Atlantic
Saturday, Jan 15, 10 a.m. at Creston Invitational
Thursday, Jan 20, 5 p.m. City duals at St. Albert
Saturday, Jan 22, 9 a.m. at Des Moines Lincoln Invitational
Thursday, Jan 27, 4 p.m. at Missouri River Conference Tournament at Long Lines Family Center