Dix, Blum named first team all-state by Iowa Print Writers Association

Abraham Lincoln junior guard Josh Dix has been named first team all-state by the Iowa Print Writers Association.

The association announced its selections on Tuesday.

Dix is a Class 4A first-teamer after averaging 19.4 points (seventh-best in 4A), 7.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game while leading the Lynx to their first state tournament appearance since 2016 and second trip to Des Moines since 2000.

Glenwood senior forward Ryan Blum was named to the Class 3A first team. Blum led the Rams with a Class 3A-leading 24.7 points per game, along with 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.

AHSTW junior guard Raydden Grobe was named to the second team in Class 2A. Grobe averaged 18.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Treynor senior guard Sid Schaaf was a third teamer in 3A. He averaged 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.

And in Class 1A, Tri-Center senior Leyton Nelson was a third teamer. Nelson averaged 15.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Waukee senior guard Tucker Devries was named Mr. Basketball for the 2020-21 season.

